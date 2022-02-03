Tiger Year 2022 Crypto Trend: Catecoin Aims To Be The Hot Pick, This Chinese New year

Catecoin has gained 76.2% during recent weeks.

Catecoin team is pleased to update the community regarding the upcoming launch of its Play-To-Earn Game, Rise Of Cats. Along with the NFT Marketplace, and varies some other utilities to add value for the users, instead of becoming just another MEME coin.

The Chinese zodiac system assigns each year to one of 12 animals. In 2022, it will be the Year of the Tiger. Last year, the dogs were making noise in the crypto market. Have Crypto traders picked Cat for this Tiger year?

Catecoin is showing some positive signs during this tiger (Cat family) year. With the recent BTC crash, the Catecoin still kept itself in position, showing strong support.

According to Coingecko, Catecoin has moved 76.2% even when BTC, ETH, BNB, SHIB, DOGE, etc are showing slow recovery due to crashes. However, Catecoin is still 5-6 times away from its previous all-time high and traders.

Twitter Trend

Catecoin has trend continuously on Twitter showing strong social support even during this market downtrend. Recently BSC News and CryptoDep marked Catecoin amongst the top meme coin under 50M Market cap in terms of social activity.

During Binance's recent #binancecat tweet campaign, a lot of people tagged #catecoin showing a strong cat community.

All these things show positive signs about Catecoin for this Tiger (Cat family) Year 2022.

