TigerGraph and NUS Business Analytics Centre Collaborate to Strengthen Graph Database Capabilities

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance business analytics curriculum at NUS

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Singapore Business Analytics Centre (NUS BAC) and TigerGraph , provider of the leading graph analytics platform, announced that they have entered into an MOU to enhance business analytics curriculum and strengthen students' graph database capabilities.

Part of the technology that powers search engines and online product recommendations, a graph database allows analysts to find connections among the data. In business analytics, a graph database can be used to improve revenue through product and service marketing, manage risks through fraud protection, as well as optimise resources through supply chain analysis.

The collaboration aims to enhance students' skills in using graph databases through related software and resources by TigerGraph. NUS business analytics students can also look forward to capstone internship opportunities with TigerGraph and its partners.

Jointly formed by the NUS School of Computing and NUS Business School, NUS BAC offers the Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) programme.

Associate Professor James Pang Yan, Co-Director of the BAC, said, "Graph analytics is an emerging field which can help to solve some of the problems that traditional analysis can't solve. Our collaboration with TigerGraph will help to provide the latest industry-relevant knowledge and training in graph technology for our NUS MSBA students. This talent pool will in turn help to meet the growing demand of businesses, in Singapore and in the region, who turn to analytics to improve operations."

TigerGraph is a revolutionary native parallel graph database purpose-built for loading terabytes of data within hours and analysing as many as 10 or more hops deep into relationships in real-time. TigerGraph supports transactional as well as analytical workloads, is ACID compliant, and scales up and out with database sharding. Its technology also supports applications such as fraud detection, customer360, IoT, AI and machine learning to make sense of ever-changing big data.

Serene Keng, managing director of channel and alliances for Asia Pacific and Japan, TigerGraph said, "TigerGraph strongly believes in leading the way for private and public collaboration towards the next frontier of big data and advanced analytics through our partnership and alliance initiatives. We are proud to join forces with NUS to make graph analytics capabilities more accessible to enterprises by developing a larger talent pool with sought-after graph database skill sets. The addition of TigerGraph Native Parallel Graph to the curriculum of one of the best Business Analytics Master programmes in the world underscores the demand from academia and industry alike for all things graph in order to accelerate digital transformation of Singapore businesses."

In addition, TigerGraph will sponsor the NUS-TigerGraph Innovation Challenge, which will be held in 2023. This challenge will feature problem statements based on realistic business problems from TigerGraph and its clients, and aims to showcase and reward ground-breaking innovative solutions from NUS students.

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry's first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph's proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

About National University of Singapore (NUS)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore's flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 17 faculties across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established our NUS Overseas Colleges programme in more than 15 cities around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, 30 university-level research institutes, research centres of excellence and corporate labs focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.

For more information on NUS, please visit www.nus.edu.sg.

About NUS Business Analytics Centre

Established in 2013 as part of a collaboration with IBM to grow the talent pool of business analytics professionals, the National University of Singapore's Business Analytics Centre (NUS BAC) is jointly supported by NUS Business School and NUS Computing. It offers the NUS Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) programme, taught by award-winning academics from both Schools.

The NUS MSBA is a multi-disciplinary programme that facilitates experiential learning through a balance of intellectual academic rigour and hands-on application. Students will be well equipped with the most in-demand hard and soft skills, and gain the ability to understand, formulate and use relevant data science techniques and tools to resolve complex business analytics problems in a range of industries including finance, retail, information technology, supply chain and healthcare.

NUS BAC has a strong industry community with more than 100 organizations from different industry sectors. To date, more than 600 industrial analytics projects have been completed by NUS MSBA students collaborating with NUS BAC industry partners.

For more info, visit msba.nus.edu.sg.