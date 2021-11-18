TigerGraph Partners with AI Singapore to accelerate Graph Database for AI ML

Collaboration to Build National Graph Database Capabilities and Talent Pool Making Graph Technology More Accessible to Local Start-ups and Companies

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerGraph and AI Singapore (AISG) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry enablement activities through AISG's programmes in Singapore. TigerGraph will offer the world's first distributed native graph database training and certification to AISG's engineers and apprentices and jointly develop industry best practices for the deployment of AI and ML models in the cloud and at the edge for Singapore use cases.

The partnership will support AISG's AI Innovation programmes such as 100 Experiments (100E), AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP)®, Makerspace AI Bricks and AI Engineering Hub (AIEH) through projects, workshops, seminars, certifications, and joint research and development activities.

Laurence Liew, director for AI Innovation, AISG said, "As a small country with many digital natives and a national AI programme supported by both the public and private sectors, we already punch above our weight in the technological and economic race. At AISG, we are relentless about nurturing innovation and research breakthroughs that will give birth to bold ideas and applications of AI to solve societal or business challenges. With TigerGraph on board, we are excited by the limitless possibilities of graph database in support of AI and ML applications. For example, new analytics innovation or new graph algorithms may drive superior outcomes to solve AI problem statements presented by the industries in our flagship programme, 100E."

TigerGraph is a transformative native parallel graph database that is uniquely conducive for AI and ML applications. TigerGraph's database structure of nodes and edges creates connecting and traversing links. AI and ML depend on such links to uncover patterns and data in order to create insights for businesses. TigerGraph's deep link analytics enables it to process terabytes of data and traverse millions of connections in a fraction of a second, making it an ideal solution for critical applications such as fraud detection, customer360, IoT, AI and ML.

Serene Keng, managing director of Channel and Alliances APJ at TigerGraph said, "It is now a business imperative to use AI and ML to drive deep insights to transform operations and improve efficiency and the bottom-line. We are proud to join forces with AISG to help companies realise the full potential of graph database for AI and ML applications through identification and co-development of industry verticals, sharing of best practices and use cases to accelerate adoption of these critical technologies. TigerGraph is also committed to enabling a steady pipeline of AI professionals with graph database analytics capabilities by supporting the research and development needs of the apprentices in the AIAP®."

AISG and TigerGraph will explore the setting up of a Graph AI Center of Excellence to conduct proof-of-concept and customer projects under the 100E programme.

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry's first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph's proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

About AI Singapore

AI Singapore (AISG) is a national AI programme office launched by the National Research Foundation (NRF) to anchor deep national capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) in order to create social and economic impacts through AI, grow the local talent, build an AI ecosystem, and put Singapore on the world map.

AISG brings together Singapore-based research institutions and the vibrant ecosystem of AI start-ups and companies developing AI products to perform applications-inspired research, grow the knowledge, create the tools, and develop the talent to power Singapore's AI efforts.

AISG is driven by a government-wide partnership comprising NRF, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), Economic Development Board (EDB), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), SGInnovate, and the Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS).

For more information on AISG and its programmes, please visit: https://www.aisingapore.org/