Company Introduction

Founded in 2012,[Top Internation Investment Company] has built a portfolio of high quality investments with the vision of realizing sustainable growth in shareholder value by generating ideal returns on equity over the long term. These investments cover a wide range of sectors, including biotechnology, digital currency, metaverse, biomedical and artificial AI.

[Top Internation Investment Company] was established in International Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong. After more than 11 years of hard work and development, the company has a complete business model. They have extensive experience and rich expertise in the financial field. Their investment team continuously pursues superior investment performance through in-depth research and extensive market insights. Whether it is biotechnology, funds, digital currencies, meta-universe, biomedicine and artificial AI, their team uses their unique insights and analytical skills to develop the best investment strategies for their clients.

[Top Internation Investment Company] is committed to tapping into innovative technologies to drive growth in various industries, and has created the T.W (Top Wealth) investment platform in 2022 and provides diversified investment opportunities for investors. Lawrence, the president of T.W (Top Wealth) Investment Platform, said in a public speech: Our team will do our best to control the risk and dedicate ourselves to delivering better investment portfolios to the users of our (T.W) Investment Platform. We welcome more investors to join our (T.W.) investment platform to become rich with us!

[Top Internation Investment Company] Past investment experience:

1, Digital currency success stories

The investment success of [Top Internation Investment Company] is not by chance. At the end of 2018, when the price of bitcoin was around $4,000, [Top Internation Investment Company] invested $48 million to plunge into bitcoin, and sold it in June 2019 at a price of $11,000 for the whole position, and made a profit of about $84 million on this transaction, with an investment yield of 175%!

2, Biomedical

The ravaging of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) epidemic around the world has not only posed a major threat to public health, but has also had a huge impact on the global healthcare system and socio-economic development. Therefore, accelerating the research and development of vaccines and antibody drugs to provide effective protection and therapeutic measures for people has become a top priority for the majority of scientific researchers and healthcare organizations. However, the research and development of new virus vaccines require a lot of financial resources to support, [Top Internation Investment Company] in the 2020 global outbreak of the epidemic quickly invested in a number of biomedical research companies, and in just six months appeared in the technological breakthroughs, and therefore [Top Internation Investment Company] with a keen eye on the development of new vaccines and antibodies to provide effective protection and treatment measures. Top Internation Investment Company] has gradually been known to the world for its keen market insights and professionalism.

3, Artificial Ai Intelligence

Top Internation Investment Company's projects are not only in the financial market and biomedicine, as the popular Top Internation Investment Company naturally locks its eyes on the most active topic of the whole market in recent years - artificial ai. The company also set up a professional team to investigate the market and intervene! Within a year, each of the artificial ai companies in which the company holds a stake has enjoyed continued profitability in terms of stock market value!

Lawrence, president of Top Internation Investment Company, said in a press interview when asked about the company's future direction: Through the global crisis of the epidemic in recent years, including the emergence of various viruses on the society of the harm caused by the countries, our company's investment department in recent years, the data found that most countries' medical equipment, including the level of medical care is still at a relatively backward level. Our company has always been committed to investing in industries that contribute to society, and our T.W. (Top Wealth) investment platform is recommending our optimistic areas to investors on our platform, and has successfully helped some of them to achieve stable profits! We firmly believe that investing in medical breakthroughs will help improve global healthcare. We partner with leading hospitals, research institutions and professionals to drive innovation and adoption of medical technology. Through cross-border cooperation and knowledge sharing, we will continue to promote the development of the medical industry and the prosperity of global health.

