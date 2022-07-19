Tilray Medical Launches Cannabis Education Platform ‘WeCare-MedicalCannabis’ Across Europe

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, launched a new cannabis education platform, WeCare-MedicalCannabis, dedicated to providing resources and educating healthcare practitioners and patients about medical cannabis.



WeCare-MedicalCannabis provides science and research-based cannabis content tailored to healthcare professionals, caregivers, and patients to help them make informed decisions about medicinal cannabis and assists them along their path to discovering how medicinal cannabis can support daily wellness and health. Designed to serve as a one-stop, comprehensive resource on medical cannabis insights, WeCare-MedicalCannabis is now available in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

Sascha Mielcarek, Managing Director, Tilray Europe, said, “As global pioneers in medical cannabis, we are aware of the lack of access to science-based, medical cannabis education. WeCare-MedicalCannabis was created to bridge that gap and help provide the needed resources to helping patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with the information they need to make informed decisions on medicinal cannabis. As cannabis legalization continues to expand across Europe, Tilray Medical is dedicated to help provide informed and trusted guidance for those interested in learning more about medical cannabis.”

Tilray Medical continues to work with leading patient associations and physician societies, providing value to those impacted by changes within the medical landscape, and who serve at the forefront of global health initiatives. By providing access to educational platforms such as WeCare-MedicalCannabis, Tilray Medical continues to open and expand its world of wellbeing.

For more information, please visit our global platforms at WeCare-MedicalCannabis Germany, WeCare-MedicalCannabis France, WeCare-MedicalCannabis UK, WeCare-MedicalCannabis Portugal.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients around the world, transforming lives, and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medicinal cannabis brands. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medicinal cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the biggest suppliers of medicinal cannabis brands to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Canada, Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand, Tilray Medical Europe

About Tilray Brands, Inc.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of wellbeing, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things: expectations regarding the performance and scale of the Company, including Tilray Medical; and the Company's ability to expand its offering to patients worldwide, including via Tilray Medical.

