Timeless style with a conscience: MIKAINE’s sustainable and ethically made accessories are redefining modern luxury.

Based in Zurich, MIKAINE is a premium luxury clothing accessories brand, redefining standards of comfort and refinement for gloves, shawls, scarfs, ponchos, and caps for both men and women. Their debut essentials collection features precision classic Swiss design combined with elevated Italian artistry to create understated timeless accessories.

With the luxury accessories market expected to reach a value of 84 billion Euros in 2022, designers and makers need to think about the impact of their products. MIKAINE's primary choice of textile is cashmere, an extraordinarily soft textile made from the fine undercoat of Mongolian goats. Prized for its soft touch, 100% cashmere is also resilient enough for sustained use and offers better heat exchange than sheep!s wool. Compared to most modern engineered fibres, cashmere is a naturally biodegradable fibre and sustainable resource. Quality design, sustainable materials and ethical manufacturing are the cornerstones of MIKAINE's vision. Their cashmere is certified to the international Responsible Wool Standard and all their textiles come from animal welfare approved suppliers.

Founded in 2021 the young company's Essentials Collection comprises gloves, shawls, scarfs, ponchos, baseball caps, flat caps and beanies in an elegantly refined colour palette. MIKAINE's accessories reflect the simplicity of good design in dialogue with quality materials. Family-owned Italian artisanal manufacturers based in Northern Italy are tasked with realising the designs with superior quality materials to produce accessories that can last a lifetime. By using only the best craftsmen MIKAINE represent a return to slow premium fashion, a welcome antidote to an industry renowned for cheap, disposable apparel.

Founders Max and Sofia have years of experience in luxury fashion, with Sofia studying design in Paris and Max forging connections with the artisans and makers of Italy. After travelling the world and settling in Zurich, the two recognised a need for a return to quality over quantity, tradition over technology and artistry over fast fashion. This realisation inspired MIKAINE, which unified their love of Switzerland and Italy and their passion for distinguished designs and La Dolce Vite. The debut collection stands for grace, elegance and protection and by using just carefully sourced cashmere, merino wool, cotton and lambs leather they sought to ensure purity and quality with the highest ethical standards. The debut collection of accessories is now available at www.mikaine.com.

