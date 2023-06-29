Timeless travel with VistaJet and Valextra — two icons, one destination

An exclusively designed five-piece custom luggage collection created for VistaJet Members who fly on the Global 7500 fleet;

Limited-edition travel companions thoughtfully crafted for global travel that seamlessly bridge business and leisure;

Internationally renowned design, boasting over eight decades of Italian craftsmanship.





London, 29 June, 2023: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, introduces the ultimate travel companions, exclusively designed with one of Italy’s most revered leather-goods brands, Valextra.

This collaboration brings together two pioneering brands passionate about travel and committed to delivering exceptional quality through thoughtful design and precise execution. Working with Valextra, VistaJet has crafted a travel collection that is a fitting complement to the industry-leading Global 7500 aircraft, embodying elegance and timeless design for global travel that bridges business and leisure.

“Global travel requires solutions that transcend trends and retains practicality. The inspiration behind this limited-edition set was to create the items you need to travel the globe for business and leisure in distinctive style. To complement the seamless global travel experience offered by VistaJet on the Global 7500 aircraft, the Valextra collection provides pieces designed for every season, suiting every style, and fitting every journey — offering something to all our Members who fly with us on this game-changing aircraft.”

— Matteo Atti, VistaJet’s Chief Marketing Officer.

VistaJet’s Global 7500 fleet offers ultimate versatility in the onboard experience, with a cabin comprising four true living spaces and a range for journeys of up to 17 hours non-stop providing unparalleled service, comfort and safety. Partnering with Valextra, a brand internationally renowned for its timely design and craftmanship, the five-piece custom luggage set has been created exclusively for VistaJet Members who require the same exceptional quality from their travel experience. Inspired by the Valextra archive, each piece has been thoughtfully crafted to be suitable for any occasion and any destination.

The collection includes the classic Avietta travel bag, the Boston travel bag, the Costa suitcase in small and medium, and a slimline passport holder. Each piece is offered in Valextra’s signature shade of Pergamena White as well as London Smoke and is lined in branded VistaJet red silk. All items are created from Valextra signature Millepunte calf skin and are characterized by distinctive design details and handcrafted touches, including Valextra’s iconic hand painted black lacquered Costa edging and VistaJet’s trademark winglet.

With the largest fleet of Global 7500 aircraft, VistaJet offers an unparalleled flying experience reminiscent of the golden era of aviation, taking us back to a place where possibilities are endless and the journey is as memorable as the destination — now it has the luggage to suit.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. With its iconic silver and red service, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions across its Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S.

About Valextra

Founded by Giovanni Fontana in 1937, Valextra is one of Italy’s most renowned and discerning leather goods brands. Taking inspiration from its hometown of Milan, Valextra’s handbags and luggage encapsulate its commitment to engineering beauty to conceive meaningful everyday objects of desire.

From the iconic Tric Trac wrist bag, first conceived in 1968, to the Iside handbag that arrived in 2011, preservation and innovation are symbiotic in Valextra’s approach to craft and construction. Signature details, such as the black lacquered Costa edging; the fine, hand painted Inchiostro lines; and our famous shade of Pergamena White have endured as discreet yet distinctive signatures that make Valextra recognisable around the world.

