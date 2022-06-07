TIS Secures €50 Million Debt Facility From Kreos Capital

HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, enterprise B2B payments leader Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) announced the successful arrangement of a new debt facility with Kreos Capital that will provide up to €50 million in financing. Kreos Capital, the leading growth debt provider in Europe, facilitated the deal to provide TIS with additional funding to execute a variety of strategic initiatives involving new product innovations, potential acquisitions, and continued geographic expansion.

The debt financing, closed in early May, gives TIS access to an attractive pool of liquidity that will be deployed to sustain their continued expansion plans and comes on top of $40 million in equity financing raised previously. The decision was approved unanimously by TIS' Board and institutional shareholders.

According to Erik Masing, CEO of TIS, "Working with Kreos creates the ideal conditions for pursuing the company's aggressive business objectives. The funding comes at the perfect time for TIS as we look to expand our geographic footprint, push into new verticals, and extend core platform capabilities. We look forward to working with Kreos on executing our strategy."

TIS CFO Bastienne Foeller echoed Erik's sentiments, commenting, "Approval of this loan facility by TIS' board and financial sponsors reflects a high level of confidence in the strength of our business, the capabilities of our team, and our overall strategy. With Kreos as our financing partner, TIS will have the ability to swiftly execute our strategic initiatives while having the flexibility to respond to new opportunities as they arise."

For Kreos Capital, TIS represents both an early investment from Kreos' seventh investment fund, and an ideal business partner to support with financing due to their consistent track record of growth. Highlighting TIS' solid track record and prospects for future success, Sean Dunne, General Partner of Kreos Capital, added, "TIS is an industry leader in enterprise B2B payments, cash management, and fraud prevention solutions and continues to gain widespread market traction. We look forward to working with the management team to achieve their growth objectives."

For more information regarding this announcement, please contact TIS.

Press Contact

Jennifer Knutel, VP Marketing U.S.

Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS)

+1 978.875.2085

jennifer.knutel@tispayments.com

About Kreos Capital

Kreos Capital is the leading growth debt provider in Europe and Israel, backing high-growth companies through every stage of their life cycle. Kreos targets investments in all areas of the Technology and Healthcare sectors and, to date, has committed in excess of €3.9 billion in more than 690 portfolio company transactions, across 17 countries. With over €2.0 billion in current funds under management, Kreos can invest between €2 million and €100 million per transaction in both public and private companies across stages. Learn more at www.kreoscapital.com.

About TIS

TIS is reimagining the world of enterprise payments through a cloud-based platform uniquely designed to help global organizations optimize outbound payments. Corporations, banks, and business vendors leverage TIS to transform how they connect global accounts, collaborate on payment processes, execute outbound payments, analyze cash flow and compliance data, and improve critical outbound payment functions. With $2 trillion in payments processed annually, the TIS corporate payments technology platform helps businesses improve operational efficiency, lower risk, manage liquidity, gain a strategic advantage, and ultimately achieve enterprise payment optimization. Visit us for more information at www.tispayments.com.

