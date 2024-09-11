Titan Roofing USA Expands Into Texas, Bringing Trusted Roofing Services to Waco, Temple, Belton, and Killeen

—

The multistate roofing contractor declared its invasion of the Texas market from Montana. As a result, Waco, Temple, Belton, and Killeen residents and business owners get the best roofing services. The decision to switch regions by the Texas-based company is a significant step in the company’s growth. It is a testament to its dedication to offering high-quality roofing systems in various geographical areas.

Started by Jeff Walter, Titan Roofing USA was shaped by the ethical base of honesty, hard work, and continuous improvement. His adventure into the world of roofing began in 2000. At that time, he worked with his father, an excellent contractor with nearly 20 years of experience. With the help of his father, Jeff became well-versed in all the ropes of the roofing industry, adding practical knowledge of finding and fixing roofing problems.

In 2014, Jeff ventured out to independently explore new trends in the roof restoration field by integrating modern conditions with the old skills he had learned over the years. The business received a new name in 2019 when it first set foot on becoming Titan Roofing USA; the main idea behind the move was to reflect Titan's shift to a scalable model without compromising the quality of craftsmanship. These days, Titan Roofing serves approximately 200 roofs per year and provides metal, asphalt, and shake roofing.

The Texas market has its challenges: the state's variable weather patterns. Titan, who has endured sweltering summers and violent snowfalls in Montana, is better equipped to handle the roofing needs of Texas residents who face hailstorms, severe heat, high winds, etc. The corporation has expanded its services to other Texas towns with the best-quality roof systems near Waco, Temple, Belton, and Killeen. This serves as a significant benefit to residents looking for roofers in Temple.

The company seeks to serve its clients with quality roofs using superior materials best suited to Texas's local climatic zones. Their official statement is that they are a conscientious and qualified roofing subcontractor who does not disappear after the completion of the work, is available for follow-up, and gives peace of mind to the clients by continuing support.

Along with Jeff, the team at Titan Roofing USA consists of Stefanie Walter, the company’s co-owner and a claims specialist. She has been in service for seven years as a registered nurse and is a skilled professional with much experience. Stefanie's efficiency in organizing and attention to detail are critical factors in efficiently managing the company's rapid growth. She constantly interacts with insurance companies and adjusters, helping clients through the often complex claims process. Thus, the clients can get paid the correct amount for roof repairs and replacements.

The Texas team will surely gain knowledge from Shawn Kosinski, a certified security inspector and insurance estimator from Titan Roofing. His technician experience and recognition as a HAAG Certified Inspector, the highest certification in the roofing industry, will make him a valuable asset to the company. His talent in diagnosing roof damage acutely and providing accurate estimates has always been a significant part of why Titan Roofing stands out regarding integrity and transparency. Shawn will be instrumental in ensuring that all the projects are on par with the high standards the customers have gotten used to in Titan as the company moves into Texas.

Tim Glover, The Superintendent Titan, is the other most essential team member. After completing the company’s apprentice training program in 2018, Tim mastered overseeing roofing installations and quality control. His attitude towards every project confirms his customer service that goes beyond the ordinary. He ensures that each roof is installed correctly according to the homeowner’s satisfaction. Tim’s creativity and accuracy are the building blocks of Titan Roofing, which will be needed as the company becomes a leading roofing contractor in Texas, especially regarding Temple roof repair.

As Titan Roofing USA grows, they are delighted to introduce a range of roofing materials and services to the Texas market, which answers the varying needs of homeowners and companies in Texas. Whether homeowners require the durability of a metal roof, the vintage touch of asphalt shingle, or the steadfastness of shake roofing, the Titan Roofing team are the roofers in Temple homeowners can trust to help make the proper selection and create a roofing system that is visually stunning as well as efficient.

Titan Roofing USA is promoted through continuous maintenance with services like roof inspections at no cost and insurance claim help. Titan, who is well-versed in roofing and works with insurance companies, helps claimants get what they deserve, and the company, in part, checks if they are legitimate. The company has made the process all-inclusive so that the claimant has nothing to do but to keep their assets secured.



