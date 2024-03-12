Titans of Innovation and Philanthropy Join Forces with Dr. Shaquille O’Neal and Edsoma to Combat Global Illiteracy

Edsoma, an AI-powered educational platform, combats illiteracy with the help of Jeff Hoffman, Dr. Karlton Johnson, and Dr. Shaquille O'Neal. Their collaboration enhances Edsoma's commitment to literacy, aiming to transform educational experiences and address global challenges, marking a significant step towards helping children worldwide.

The numbers are alarming - the UN warns that child illiteracy in the developing world could reach 70 percent. However, we are one step closer to eradicating illiteracy and fostering a brighter future for children worldwide. The developer of the AI-empowered education platform Edsoma heralds a new era of educational empowerment with the support of now three iconic figures:



Grammy and Emmy-Award-winning tech titan Jeff Hoffman and Dr. Karlton Johnson, a distinguished leader awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, have joined the Board. They unite with investor and NBA legend Dr. Shaquille O’Neal in a groundbreaking collaboration.



Strategic Leadership for Global Impact

This powerful alliance underscores a shared commitment to transforming the educational landscape and addressing a critical global challenge:



Jeff Hoffman is renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to the tech industry. He has been part of several well-known successful startups, including Booking.com, Priceline.com, etc., and is chairman of the board for the Global Entrepreneurship Network. He brings a wealth of innovation and entrepreneurial acumen to Edsoma. His vision extends beyond mere technological advancements. Hoffman’s expertise is not just in creating disruptive technologies but in applying these advancements to solve real-world problems—like making education accessible and engaging for every child.



Dr. Karlton Johnson has an illustrious career in education and leadership. His leadership and dedication have already been recognized at the highest levels. He adds a strategic depth to Edsoma's approach, ensuring that the solutions developed are both effective and sustainable.



"When Kyle reached out to me and said, 'I want you to be a part of the board,' I said, 'You know, I don't want to spread myself too thin - I'm on several boards.' But when he started giving me his story, he also gave me his educational background. He couldn't say, 'Hey, I'm Dr. Kyle Wallgren. I'm just Kyle with a ninth-grade education, but I got this vision, and I want to make sure I can bring this vision to life.'

So, when I heard him talking like that and with the support of Shaquille, I just said, 'Listen, I got to.' I'm in education. I'm educating kids. I'm pulling data. I'm looking at the deficiencies among our kids. But Edsoma is going to put and save a bigger platform for children, communities, stakeholders, and improve households. So, I’m in.”



A New Chapter in Educational Excellence

Edsoma's innovative platform stands out for its commitment to addressing the literacy crisis with cutting-edge technology, personalized learning paths, and engaging content. Edsoma aims to captivate and educate children, making the journey to literacy a joyous adventure. The app's unique features are designed with the input of educational experts and technology pioneers. It ensures that every child, regardless of their background or learning style, can achieve literacy and unlock their full potential.



This strategic reinforcement by Jeff Hoffman, Dr. Karlton Johnson, and Dr. Shaquille O'Neal signifies more than just an expansion of Edsoma's leadership; it's a bold statement of intent to address and overcome one of the most pressing challenges of our time. The synergy between these three titans and Edsoma paves the way for innovative solutions that could significantly reduce the literacy gap, offering hope and opportunity to millions of children around the world



Beyond Literacy: A Vision for Social Change

Edsoma continues to grow and evolve rapidly. Edsoma started with just 300 paid users, grew to 9,000 users by June last year, and has now 86,000 users contracted for this upcoming school year. “Our next goal is to change 1 million lives in America. Literacy has a huge impact. It changes the direction your life takes – it can take you out of poverty and reduce crime,” states Edsoma Founder Kyle Wallgren. “The involvement of high-profile figures such as Jeff Hoffman, Dr. Karlton Johnson, Dr. Shaquille O’Neal not only elevates the company's profile. It also amplifies our message: literacy is a fundamental right, and together, we can make it a universal reality. This collaboration invites educators, parents, and communities to join in a collective effort to nurture a generation of readers, thinkers, and leaders.”



About Edsoma

Edsoma is an AI-powered reading app that offers personalized, engaging, and effective educational experiences. With features that support remote learning and pronunciation improvement. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in three plans: A free version for one user, a $9.99 with an expansion to a four-user account, and an annual plan for $99.99. The paid plans also include unlimited books, peer reading sessions, and group video calls within the app.



For More Information

To learn more about Edsoma and its mission to change the world one reader at a time, visit https://www.edsoma.com. Join us in this pivotal movement to eradicate illiteracy and empower children with the gift of reading. Edsoma is a cornerstone of education and a passport to a world of possibilities.

