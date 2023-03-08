TJS Cognition Releases A Path To Excellence, Success Book By Tony Jeton Selimi

London-based TJS Cognition, the company of renowned strategist, business coach, and author Tony J. Selimi, announces the release of a new, updated edition of his book, titled "A Path to Excellence - The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential."

—

The new release by TJS Cognition breaks from traditional books in its genre by offering a step-by-step guide to achieving success and fulfillment through self-exploration, practical exercises, and inspirational stories from past clients who adopted Selimi’s principles to achieve their own personal and professional goals.

More information is available at https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence

TJS Cognition is a leading provider of coaching and personal development counsel to a wide list of clients that includes business leaders, entrepreneurs, professional athletes, and individuals just starting out in their careers. The newly released book introduces readers to Tony Selimi's Octagon of Excellence, a set of eight principles designed to help anyone with the courage to look inward and break through personal barriers so they can reach their highest potential.

“I wrote A Path to Excellence to offer you a blueprint for leaving your own mark in the world,” says Tony Selimi. “From career and finances to relationships and personal growth, this book has something for every individual.”

A Path to Excellence offers a guide to identifying and overcoming self-limiting beliefs, negative self-talk and counter-productive behaviors. Readers learn how to develop a clear and uninterrupted vision of what they want to achieve and how to create a plan that reaches these goals.

Selimi unravels the complexities of communication to help readers build stronger will and more meaningful relationship with themselves and others and offers tips on cultivating a daily practice of mindfulness and self-reflection. A Path to Excellence has already received 5-star reviews from readers and industry experts alike, who praise Selimi for his research, wisdom, and clear and actionable advice.

Founder of TJS Cognition, Tony J. Selimi, is an internationally recognized life strategist and business coach who draws on over 30 years of study in areas that include neuroscience, engineering, psychology, people management and neurolinguistics to distill the quintessence of personal, financial, and professional success. Selimi has been featured in numerous magazines and is a sought-after speaker and thought leader on topics ranging from leadership and personal growth to mindfulness, spirituality, and communication.

Learn more about TJS Cognition and their latest release at https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence

