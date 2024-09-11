The Tkismo e-commerce platform will fully launch in 2024, driving long-term growth.

Tkismo ( https://tkismo.com/ ) was founded in 2023 and released a beta version over the past year, quickly attracting a large number of merchants and users to register, aims to be the only company in the United States offering a comprehensive suite of services that span the entire e-commerce supply chain. These services include supply chain management, warehousing, logistics, and store brand marketing, providing merchants with an end-to-end solution that streamlines operations and enhances efficiency. Tkismo supports a wide range of product categories, including apparel, home goods, beauty products, fast-moving consumer goods, and 3C digital products. Its diverse product offerings and wide customer base have enabled the platform to stand out in the highly competitive U.S. e-commerce market.

After a successful beta test in 2023, during which over 2,000 sellers joined the platform and gained a growth of nearly 100,000 users within a year. Tkismo officially launched its full version. The platform leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize every aspect of the shopping experience. Through the introduction of a sophisticated personalized recommendation system, Tkismo is able to enhance customer engagement by offering tailored product suggestions. In addition, the company has made significant advancements in payment security, ensuring a safe and seamless transaction process for its users. Furthermore, Tkismo has invested heavily in improving its supply chain management, which allows for quicker, more reliable deliveries and better inventory control.

Tkismo’s corporate culture is centered on its commitment to customers. By focusing on technological innovation and fully integrating its supply chain services, the company remains agile and responsive to the ever-changing needs of the market. Collaboration, efficiency, and diversity are core values that drive Tkismo’s operations, enabling the company to thrive in a dynamic and fast-evolving industry. As Tkismo continues to expand, it remains dedicated to delivering value to its sellers and consumers, ensuring its position as a key player in the U.S. e-commerce landscape.

Current Operations

Tkismo has successfully completed its testing phase and is now ready to officially enter the U.S. market, with ambitious plans to expand into other regions of North America and Europe in the near future. According to the 2023 beta test data, over 2,000 sellers have already joined the platform (sellers registering link: https://tkismo.com/shops/create) , offering a wide range of products across various categories, including apparel, footwear, home goods, beauty products, fast-moving consumer goods, and 3C digital products. The platform’s diverse product offering has attracted a broad customer base, contributing to its strong initial performance, with over 100,000 users registering on the platform. (users registering link: https://tkismo.com/users/registration) During the beta phase, Tkismo’s total revenue reached $4.27 million, with sales of $3 million and a net profit of $2.316 million. Now, with the official launch of the platform, expectations are high that Tkismo’s revenue will exceed $10 million as the platform continues to scale and attract more merchants and consumers, solidifying its presence in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

Revenue Growth Forecast

The official version will introduce new product categories, strengthen potential customer outreach and social media marketing, further improve supply chain management efficiency, and enhance website functionality. The platform is currently in a rapid growth phase, and it is expected that after the new platform launches, company revenue will exceed $10 million. In the next six months, e-commerce revenue is projected to achieve a compound growth rate of 42%-96%.

Through a broader selection of products, personalized recommendation systems, and subsidy policies, user conversion rates and repurchase rates will increase significantly, driving overall transaction growth. The company currently operates 43 partnered logistics warehouses, forming a vast warehousing network that ensures efficient and convenient logistics to improve customer experience. In 2024, the company plans to further expand its warehousing system and optimize packaging and delivery efficiency, enhancing customer satisfaction.

As the number of users and orders increases, economies of scale in logistics, marketing, and operations will become more evident. Operating expenses as a proportion of revenue are expected to rise by 12%, aiming to enhance targeted product recommendations and improve customer service quality.

Tkismo’s Future

The U.S. e-commerce market continues to experience rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for online shopping, technological advancements, and expanding digital infrastructure. In this favorable environment, Tkismo, with its unique market positioning and comprehensive service offering, is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and achieve significant expansion in the coming years. As the only company in the U.S. providing full-service solutions, including supply chain management, warehousing, logistics, and store brand marketing, Tkismo has a distinct competitive edge.

The company’s strengths in supply chain optimization, logistics efficiency, and personalized recommendation systems enable it to offer a seamless and tailored shopping experience for consumers. Additionally, Tkismo’s continuous efforts to diversify its product categories and expand its market reach further solidify its growth potential. The upcoming introduction of new product categories, combined with targeted customer acquisition strategies and enhanced social media marketing efforts, will drive increased traffic and user engagement on the platform.

Through its efficient operational model and sustained innovation, Tkismo is expected to achieve compound revenue growth of 42%-96% over the next six months, far exceeding the industry’s average growth rate of 15%. This growth trajectory positions Tkismo as a key emerging player in the U.S. e-commerce market, with strong potential for long-term success and further market penetration in North America and beyond.

