T.K.O. Summit 2021 Shows the Future for Cryptocurrency in Asia Pacific

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully holding various global blockchain events such as Indonesia Blockchain Week 2020 and BSC Summit 2021, more than 14,000 attendees from many countries in Asia Pacific such as Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and India attended the virtual T.K.O. Summit 2021 held by Tokocrypto on July 24, 2021.



T.K.O Summit 2021

"The huge delegation welcomed to Total Kripto Overview shows the enthusiasm for crypto in Asia. Excitement remains high, and it is essential to engage to begin shaping the regional crypto industry," said Pang Xue Kai, CEO and Co-founder Tokocrypto.

Leading Lights in the Region

Bringing together a diverse group of experts and voices, the T.K.O. Summit 2021 offered global expertise in a regional context. Speakers from the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Mainland China, and other parts of the globe were on hand to share their knowledge.

The speakers' lineup included Tokocrypto CEO and co-founder Pang Xue Kai, alongside other luminaries in the Asia market such as Changpeng Zhao (Binance Co-founder and CEO), Huy Nguyen (Kardiachain CTO), Nichel Gaba (PDAX co-founder and CEO), among others.

Industry players and enthusiasts alike could get a closer look at leading crypto organizations and how they operate.

From discussing regulations, insights about growing trends, the following steps of development in the region, and the future of Toko Token (T.K.O.), it showed an unprecedented peek behind the curtain of a fast-growing potential economic alternative.

The event's success coincides with the growing popularity of T.K.O., the first hybrid token cryptocurrency to combine both centralized and decentralized finance, that achieved a record-breaking 50,000% oversubscription at launch.

With the quarterly burning of TKO tokens using generated trading volume, up to 10% of total TKO token supply, users can also expect an increase in the value of their tokens with early adopters standing to gain even more.

"We are ready to expand our idea of financial inclusion to the rest of APAC and beyond, and Tokocrypto's success with the T.K.O. Summit 2021 gives us hope that the cryptocurrency space will only go on to bigger things from here," Kai concluded.

About Tokocrypto:

Tokocrypto is the no.1 most trusted crypto-assets digital exchange in Indonesia. Our current goal is to help Indonesians gain a broader knowledge of the industry and integrate the technology into society and, subsequently, the global economy.

Related Links :

https://www.tokocrypto.com