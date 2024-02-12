TLG Marketing's Business Automation Services Defies Convention

TLG Marketing has defied convention in the Digital Marketing and SEO market with the release of Business Automation Services. Further information can be found at https://www.tlgmarketing.com and https://www.tlgmarketing.com/business-automation-services/

TLG Marketing today reflected on its release of Business Automation Services 7 years ago, which was in development for 18 months. The main aim was always to streamline business operations and enhance productivity by automating repetitive tasks.

Evan Lamont, CEO at TLG Marketing says: "We wanted to try something new with Business Automation Services. Anyone familiar with the Digital Marketing and SEO market will probably have noticed how everyone else always seemed to focus primarily on manual optimizations and traditional marketing strategies. We felt this was a problem because it limits the scalability of businesses and increases the potential for human error, making operations less efficient."

So as a welcome breath of fresh air, Business Automation Services instead offer a comprehensive suite of tools that automate not just marketing, but also sales, customer service, and back-office operations. TLG Marketing chose to make this move because they saw a gap in the market for a holistic approach to automation that supports businesses in becoming more efficient, agile, and competitive in the digital age.

Evan Lamont also said "We want to give our customers the ability to focus on strategic initiatives by handling their routine tasks with our automation services. We want them to feel empowered and in control when using Business Automation Services. With Business Automation Services, they have a fresh new possibility. We want them to feel confident and relieved when using Business Automation Services, knowing that their operational efficiency is maximized, and they can focus more on strategic growth. Trying something new is always a risk, but it's a risk we believe is worth taking."

TLG Marketing has been in business for 15 years, being established in 2006. Since Day 1 it has always aimed to enable businesses of all sizes to leverage digital marketing and automation technologies to grow, innovate, and lead in their respective markets.

This isn't the first time TLG Marketing has defied convention either. In 2010, they caused a stir when they were among the first in the industry to adopt and offer person-based marketing solutions, allowing clients to target their advertising with unprecedented precision.

Business Automation Services is now available directly through their website, over the phone consultations, and through their network of digital marketing consultants across the country.

For further information about TLG Marketing, all this can be discovered at https://www.tlgmarketing.com

