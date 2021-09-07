TM and Tata Communications join forces for IP Transit Services in ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), Malaysia's national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider through its global and wholesale arm, TM WHOLESALE and Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler's wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Communications International Pte Ltd., join forces to offer stable, high-speed and reliable connectivity in the ASEAN region and open access to global enterprises.

This collaboration will enable service providers, mobile network operators and internet service providers in the region to address their customers' growing data connectivity needs by providing access to a global Tier 1 Internet Protocol (IP) network. This will help deliver reliable, stable Tier-1 IP Transit (IPT) service, an internet connectivity service that enables end-users to access all websites and content on the internet. This will further boost sectors such as e-commerce, online entertainment, retail, online banking and delivery services that have accelerated in recent times.

As part of this arrangement, Tata Communications expands its IPT service coverage leveraging TM's data centre, extensive connectivity and network infrastructure in Malaysia. This collaboration will also enable Tata Communications to optimise TM's reachability within the ASEAN region through terrestrial networks and submarine cables to the neighbouring countries. The submarine cables include the Malaysia-Cambodia-Thailand submarine cable for connectivity to Indochina and, Nusantara Gateway submarine cable for connectivity to Indonesia.

At the same time, TM will benefit from Tata Communications global Tier-1 IP network to serve customers in more than 190 countries and territories hence further extending TM's IP transit coverage and enhances its regional TMiX offering.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, Executive Vice President of TM WHOLESALE, stated, "We are delighted to work with a renowned global player like Tata Communications, to fulfil our role as the digital infrastructure accelerator in Malaysia. This is part of our effort to enhance our internet service performance with expanded global reach for service providers in Malaysia and neighbouring countries to meet the growing IP networks requirements. This collaboration underscores our commitment to our customers for delivering world class network service, brings us one step further to achieve our aspiration as the trusted digital hub in the ASEAN region. It also signifies our commitment to support the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) initiative towards enabling Digital Malaysia."

Sumeet Walia, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Communications, said, "The service provider ecosystem across the ASEAN region will benefit from our joining forces with TM and enabling access to a Tier-1 internet provider transit connectivity that provides scale and a fillip to boosting the economy. By offering high-capacity and low-latency IP transit services to and from Malaysia for both our customers, we bring forth synergies for a more robust, secure and flexible IP platform."

