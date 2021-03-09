TM Insight and XAct Solutions transform to become TMX

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since joining forces in September last year, leading integrated supply chain and property firms, TM Insight and XAct Solutions, are now transforming to become TMX.

Today the two firms are unveiling TMX – the new brand identity, values and look of the combined entity, which reflects the joint business' leadership and innovation in the sector across the Asia-Pacific region.

TM Insight and XAct Solutions have proud reputations as supply chain and property leaders, with both firms having over a decade of experience driving some of the largest supply chain and property transformations across the region.

TMX brings together the expertise of both organisations under a new modern logo, visual identity and messaging and is a complete transformation of the former TM Insight and XAct Solutions brands, while celebrating the legacy of both businesses.

The new TMX brand represents the business' ability to provide more supply chain and property power, more on the ground expertise throughout Asia and more digital capabilities.

Now under TMX, the business boasts more than 150 experts in supply chain, property, project management and ecommerce in more than seven countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

"Supply chains are being more challenged than ever before with the rapid acceleration of ecommerce across the Asia-Pacific region. Bringing together the top talent in transformation management gives us capabilities no other consultancy can offer. Together we have the expertise and knowledge organisations need to go further in today's fast changing world," says Travis Erridge, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of TMX.

"With the significant amount of growth in ecommerce and supply chains that will continue for years to come, our clients want a fast and future-focused approach and that's what TMX will give them," he adds.

This new brand comes off the back of TM Insight, backed by Next Capital, acquiring XAct Solutions in September 2020. From today, both businesses will be formally merged under TMX.

About TMX

TMX, formerly TM Insight and XAct Solutions, is Asia-Pacific's #1 business transformation consultancy. While others plan for the future, we invent it – creating the digital and supply chain solutions of tomorrow to make you go further, faster.

Our specialist team brings deep industry experience to optimise the entire value chain, from top-of-the-funnel demand generation right through to final fulfilment.

