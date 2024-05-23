TMC Commends U.S. House of Representatives for Allocating Defense Funding to Assess the Feasibility of Domestic Nodule Refining Capacity

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the House version of the fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calls for $2 million allocated to the Defense Department’s Industrial Base Policy Office to study the feasibility of developing domestic capacity to refine polymetallic nodule-derived intermediates to high-purity nickel, copper and cobalt products. The legislation also proposes to examine existing supply chains for such intermediates.

With TMC’s commercial-scale nodule collection from its NORI-D Area targeted to begin at the end of Q1 2026 and a binding memorandum of understanding in place with Pacific Metals Co. of Japan for primary processing, the prospect of refining the resulting NiCuCo intermediate product to high-purity products in the United States could bolster domestic production of clean energy, infrastructure and defense technologies.

Led by the House Armed Services Committee, the proposed legislation would support the realization of nickel refining capacity in the United States, to build resilient supply chains and revitalize American manufacturing per Executive Order 14017. A wide variety of Congress members and former military officials have urged the Administration to consider polymetallic nodules as a component of its national critical mineral strategy.

TMC CEO and Chairman, Gerard Barron, commented: “This is a big step in the right direction for the United States towards securing a stable supply of responsibly-sourced critical minerals. The U.S. House of Representatives has, through the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025, designated $2 million for feasibility work for developing domestic polymetallic nodule intermediate refining capacity to produce high-purity nickel, cobalt, and copper. TMC remains acutely focused on starting production through our capital-light approach utilizing existing assets, but this encouraging policy action lays the foundation for the U.S. to catch up to China in the critical minerals race and establish metal independence.”

In addition, TMC's U.S. subsidiary has an outstanding application seeking a $9 million grant under the Pentagon’s Defense Production Act Title III program for feasibility work on a domestic refinery for nodule-derived intermediate products. If the outcome is favorable, TMC’s U.S. subsidiary may pursue larger grants and/or loans through the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, Export-Import Bank and other departments to fund construction of a refinery later this decade.

In March, TMC welcomed the introduction of the Responsible Use of Seafloor Resources Act (RUSRA) by members of the House of Representatives calling for the U.S. to “support international governance of seafloor resource exploration and responsible polymetallic nodule collection by allied partners” and to “provide financial, diplomatic, or other forms of support for seafloor nodule collection, processing and refining.” That same month, TMC also applauded a letter from around 350 former U.S. government officials and military officers - including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton - urging the U.S. Senate to re-evaluate a formal vote on ratifying the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) treaty. Earlier, congressional leaders and several members of the House Armed Services Committee urged President Biden to assess domestic processing of seafloor polymetallic nodules as a means to secure key energy transition metals and “close national security vulnerabilities.” Within the last month, two contractors sponsored by the government of China announced plans to conduct nodule collection trials in 2025 in international waters.

