TOA Corporation Moves 1,000 Monthly Invoices To The Cloud With Sansan's Bill One

Digital invoice management solution supports TOA Corporation's business resilience and continuity planning

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sansan , the leading provider of an ever-expanding suite of software tools that serve as business infrastructure and drive digital transformation, has partnered TOA Corporation, the leading general contractor construction firm, to digitise its invoice management processes (approximately 1,000 monthly invoices). Sansan's digital invoice solution Bill One offers a simplified invoice management hub to help corporates streamline their business processes. The partnership will also support TOA Corporation's transition away from paper-based processes at the core of operations and towards a digital-first approach. In addition, more of the communications between TOA Corporation and its vendors will move into the cloud with Bill One.

Bill One will allow TOA Corporation to automate much of its invoicing and vendor-side operations that were previously more manual and thus consumed substantial man hours to oversee, leading to cost savings. As more businesses look to adopt environment, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks, reducing paper wastage while improving data governance is a priority. Sansan's Bill One allows TOA Corporation to go paperless across more of its finance operations and at the same time reduces the amount of overtime its employees have to put in, resulting in better work-life balance.

Kenichi Moriyama, General Manager of Singapore at TOA Corporation, said: "Bill One's benefits include a simple user interface, highly accurate and proprietary digitisation when scanning paper documents and processing digital documents such as PDFs, and helpful workflow functions. We are also confident that working with Sansan's leading technology solution will contribute positively towards our ESG efforts in areas like paper reduction and data custody. We are registering a growing number of our suppliers' finance information on Bill One, streamlining our invoice processes and no longer relying on our legacy internal systems to do this. We are excited to continue together with Sansan on this digital transformation partnership."

Edward Senju, Regional CEO of Sansan, says: "We are encouraged by the clear desire of the leadership team at TOA Corporation to embrace a meaningful programme of digital transformation in the post-pandemic era. We've seen time and again that those businesses who don't put in place strategies to go digital are being left behind. With this step towards transitioning more of their finance functions and workforce tasks into the cloud through our Bill One platform, TOA Corporation has shown their commitment to upgrading the business and remaining competitive in the new digital environment. We have great faith in their ability to go from strength to strength in the years ahead."

A media kit is available here .

About Sansan

With its mission of "Turning encounters into innovation," Sansan provides an ever-expanding suite of software tools that serve as business infrastructure and drive digital transformation. Its two mainstay products are the namesake Sansan B2B contact management solution for companies and the Eight app and social network for individual businesspeople. Sansan also offers cloud-based invoice management with its Bill One platform, as well as intelligent event coordination with Seminar One. Sansan's technologies are continually evolving to accommodate modern, hybrid workstyles.