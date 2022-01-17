Toby - A One-Stop-Shop Hong Kong's Leading Service Marketplace Forms Partnership with Jackercleaning - Taiwan's Largest Home Cleaning Service Platform

Building a Stronger Workforce and Network to Lead in the Taiwan Market

Established in 2016, Toby is a platform connecting individuals looking for personal services and household services to professional service providers, who give quotes on the platform. It introduced a new stream of professional housekeeping services in 2018 which eases the booking of cleaning services for households. Embarking on the year of 2022, Toby is stepping up its efforts to expand its reach in Taiwan and Singapore by concluding a long-term partnership with Jackercleaning, the largest home cleaning service platform in Taiwan. The workforce from the two companies will join forces to provide top-quality service to Taiwanese.



Mr. Jason Zheng(鄭會杰), CEO and Co-founder of Toby remarked, "Toby is flexing its muscles to expand in South-east Asia while Taiwan is considered one of the most vital, strategic markets. We thank Jackercleaning for entrusting us in a long-term collaboration and look forward to seeing the reciprocal support and the combination of strength of both sides that will help us grow stronger and bring more quality and convenient service in Taiwan."



Both Toby and Jackercleaning have been providing home cleaning solutions catering for different needs of users in Hong Kong and Taiwan respectively. The new partnership will pull together the capacity and resources from the two companies offering more options to customers. As a result, it will on one hand enhance user experience, and on the other hand, create more work opportunities for the cleaners.





Mr. Harvey Lam, CEO of Jackercleaning said "We're optimistic about the outlook of the group as the partnership between Jackercleaning and Toby launches. We are happy to work with the Toby team and believe that the partnership will not only allow our customers to enjoy better services, but also create synergy of the membership and traffic. Moreover, our team will be able to take the opportunity to get involved in a venture of larger scale and to work with a remarkable team outside Taiwan. We envisage a win-win-win scenario for customers, the two companies and their staff."





Toby and JackerCleaning will be working together on more initiatives to lead the home cleaning market in Taiwan.





Extensive Network of Specialists 520K Users' Requests Matched

Toby takes pride in having an extensive network of over 100,000 independent professionals and small enterprises across Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore, covering some 800 service categories including housekeeping, beauty service, renovation, training, sports, IT, business, wedding planning and event organisation. Since its inception five years ago, Toby has been running as a marketplace which facilitates users to get quotes and make direct booking from the professional service providers. So far it has served around one million requests and facilitated matches for 520,000 users. Toby's accomplishments have been well recognised – it was awarded the Start-up of the Year at Alibaba Cloud Summit and the 5th place of the 2021 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast Company.

Eyeing to Asian Market Business Opportunities

Mr. Jason Zheng, who is listed as one of the 30 Forbes Under 30 Asia Outstanding Young Entrepreneur in 2021, leads the team at Toby to excel in the Asian market. "Home services is our starting point and we'll expand our services in Taiwan to other areas with an aim to bring consumers diverse service experience." The partnership demonstrates Toby's determination to enter and thrive in the Taiwan market. Zheng also revealed that Toby looks to inject more resources in both Taiwan and Singapore markets to build a stronger, reliable network of independent professionals from various fields, with an aim to create more business opportunities while benefiting local customers with the quotation and direct booking facilities on the platform.





About Toby

Toby (previously known as "HelloToby") is a customer-oriented, one-stop-shop service matching platform established in 2016 on which users can book a service at a fixed price from the service listing of Toby's professional team and its business partners. Toby also delivers customised match services, including quotations for special requests as well as one-on-one renovation consultation for better understanding and match of the user's needs.





Toby features more than 800 service categories on the platform, including housekeeping services, beauty, massage, renovation and interior design, tuition, wedding planning and more. With the mission of ensuring users can find quality service with ease, Toby has facilitated the service match for more than 520,000 requests.





Toby is headquartered in Hong Kong and has expanded its reach to the Taiwan and Singapore markets.





Toby's official website: www.hellotoby.com





About Jackercleaning ( 潔客幫 )

Jackercleaning (潔客幫) was founded in 2014 as the largest housekeeping service platform in Taiwan. The platform has engaged around 600 domestic helpers and has helped more than 30,000 families find a suitable household cleaning service. Users can complete booking of a professional home/office cleaner in no more than 5 minutes after submitting specific requirements.





Jackercleaning's housekeeping services cover general cleaning service, electric appliance cleaning and other deep cleaning service. Jackercleaning is available in Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung. More locations will be added.





Jackercleaning website: www.jackercleaning.com





