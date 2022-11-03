"Together, Restart from Heart" Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement 2022 Shopping Rewards Scheme, Pop-up Store, Workshop Support social enterprise with consumption

Time to Gold - Preserving traditional handicraft; fostering women empowerment and elderly employment (Original price: $288/ person)



Speaking of traditional snacks, what pop up in your mind? Here is a new experience!



Our granny master will offer hands-on teaching on using powder of natural fruit and vegetable as well as creativity to make adorable steamed glutinous rice cake (cha kwo). Apart from photogenetic products and instagramable snapshots, participants will also learn the Hakka's traditional customs.



FAIRTASTE - Advocating fair trade and organic food; diminishing poverty and environmental harm (Original price: $280/ person)



A daily dose of coffee is essential for many. How can a day start without this tempting refreshment? Are you aware of the production chain behind the filter and cup? From the FAIRTASTE workshop, participants will be exposed to intensive coffee related-concepts, for instance flavours and aroma, preparation and brewing methods and etc. More importantly, through the stories of farmers in developing regions, maybe it is time to reconsider our daily refreshment choices.



Urban Mushroom - Growing edible oyster mushrooms from recycled coffee grounds; sustainable local production (Original price: $220/ person)



Kitchen waste goes to landfill, but what if we decide to add a twist to it? In order to tackle this avoidable waste problem, the Urban Mushroom workshop made use of the nutritious coffee grounds as the basis for planting. From packing an user-friendly mushroom growth kit, participants will understand the environmental and sustainable concept of setting up the local mushroom farm and the knowledge of mushrooms, meanwhile it is a good chance for urban people to observe the growth of the mycelium until harvest.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 November 2022 - The 11Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement (TECM) organised by the Fullness Social Enterprises Society (FSES) is themed with "Together, Restart from Heart" this year and the "Ethical Consumption Month" will be specially held in November 2022. Ms. Kelly Chen, who has been a keen supporter of the movement, continues her support as the Ambassador for the tenth consecutive year, starring in TECM promotional video and photoshoot. Starting from November 12022, there will be a series of events including Shopping Rewards Scheme, Ethical Consumption Pop-up store, and social enterprise workshops for general public.In the post pandemic period, the Ethical Consumption Month aims at encouraging the public to meet with social enterprises in the community, and promoting the concept of "consume to pay it forward", thus creating positive social impacts via daily consumptions in local social enterprises. Not only high quality products and services enchants people, the social missions behind each social enterprises are also inspiring.The Shopping Rewards Scheme is one of the highlights of Ethical Consumption Month. In November 2022, consumers will receive a coupon with both special discounts that can be used in physical stores and on TECM MALL ( www.tecmmall.hk ), when a purchase is made at designated social enterprises or on TECM MALL, with no minimal purchase amount.Date: November 1to 30, 2022Details: www.tecm.hk/tc/shopping-rewards/srs2022 *Rewards are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis and while stocks last.This year, FSES is delighted to collaborate with Joyful and Health Chinese Medicine Centre to hold an Ethical Consumption Pop-Up Store at their branch in Tseung Kwan O Plaza. There is an amazing line-up of brands that promote sustainable and healthy lifestyle. From hand-made batik dyeing headband to Chinese-cuisine sauces made by locally farmed vegetables, to pesticides-and-fertilizer-free teas, over 10 social enterprise brands with healthy and made-in-Hong-Kong products are here for you to buy. Visit the pop-up store every Saturday from November 12022 and complete a simple mission to receive a special gift!Date: November 1to 30, 2022Time: Monday to Sunday 10:00am - 2:00pm; 3:00pm - 8:00pmLocation: Joyful and Health Chinese Medicine Centre (Shop 1-089, Level 1, Tseung Kwan O Plaza)Ms. Kelly Chen, the Ambassador of TECM 2022, shot a promotional video for the "Ethical Consumption Month" earlier. She was deeply interested in the social enterprise workshops, and learnt to make the famous steamed glutinous rice cake (cha kwo) from the master of Time to Gold.Social enterprise has far more to offer than competitive products. To demystify the great work of social enterprise, nothing is better than a direct engagement. Featured social enterprise workshops are specially offered at an incredible trial price of HK$11. The featured workshops include animal-shaped cha kwo making, coffee brewing, as well as eco-friendly cultivation of mushrooms. Not only can participants experience a hands-on session in making various products, but also to understand the fascinating stories of each social enterprise. The takeaways will definitely be more than just an ordinary purchase!Date: November 26, 2022Time: Saturday 1pm - 2pmLocation: Room B, 3/F, Shun Luen Factory Building, 86 To Kwa Wan Road, To Kwa Wan, KowloonRegister now: www.tecmmall.hk Hashtag: #豐盛社企學會 #社會企業 #社企 #良心消費 #十行一善 #兩不一多 #全城撐社企 #從心出發 #RestartFromHeart #EthicalConsumption

About FSES

Fullness Social Enterprises Society (www.fses.hk) was set up in 2011 as a non-profit organisation. Its mission is to promote social entrepreneurship development and societal transformation in Hong Kong through a team of pracademic and knowledge volunteers. Its scope includes research, experiment, create, publish, educate, and provide consultation on social entrepreneurship across sectors. The goal is to develop a structured Social Entrepreneurship Body of Knowledge (SE-BoK) for Hong Kong.



About TECM



Organised by the Fullness Social Enterprises Society, TECM is a highly anticipated public education programme that brings together the government, business sector, volunteers, and community to drive ethical consumption and awareness to the sustainability of social entrepreneurship in Hong Kong. In the past decade, it has generated over HK$100 million of ethical consumption with the participation of over 400 social enterprises, corporations, and organisations.



Core values of TECM:

