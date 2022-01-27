Together We Accelerate, H3C Channel Kickoff 2022 Commences in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C announced the launch of its annual H3C Channel Kickoff event in Malaysia with the theme of "Accelerating your business growth". The event highlights opportunities for H3C's partners to discover valuable information on leveraging H3C products and services in order to drive the success of their businesses. For the past year, H3C global channel development has seen a steady year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth with the company successfully certified a total of 488 partners and 830 engineers.

During the event, H3C showcased five key goals to strengthen relationships with local partners. The company aims to accelerate its investment in global business expansion, which includes setting up new regional offices and local business teams. The key to successful business collaborations is to provide partners with a diverse range of product lines and end-to-end integrated solutions, increase overseas product certification, increase exploration on cooperation mode and joint solution development.

At the same time, the company strives to accelerate its service capability by increasing its service coverage, providing a convenient and professional service support, and having a practical and systematic empowerment platform. Another crucial goal is to accelerate the cultivation of digital talents through a customised empowerment system which aims to train and motivate lecturers. This method enhances partners' practical capabilities of using H3C's products and is also its goal in leading to the promotion of partners.

The foundation of H3C's success with local partners relies on the accelerated construction of digital platforms. In order to advance with its partners, the company has created multiple platforms including the PRM: Channel Business Lifecycle Platform, H3Club platform, individual training platform, individual incentive and empowerment platform to name a few. As a digital solution provider, these platforms help partners and end-users to better understand H3C products and gain the interest of potential customers in working with H3C.



Gary Huang, President of International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C

Gary Huang, President of International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C highlighted during the event, "H3C has become one of the fastest-growing ICT providers in the Chinese market. Our cloud business, smart industry and smart city business have also become the top 3 suppliers. Apart from achieving great success in the Chinese market, the development of overseas markets is also recognised and growing rapidly. Through our continuous accumulation over the last three years, our market expansion capacity has been greatly strengthened and the overseas market revenue in 2021 achieved a rapid and steady YoY growth. By the end of 2021, the activation rate of key partners increased eventually with 488 partners joining us in 2021.

"As H3C continuously invests in expanding the global market, in 2021 we established several new legal entities. At present, H3C has 11 overseas representative offices altogether. By the end of 2022, H3C will continue to spread globally, almost covering Asia, Europe, Latin America, CIS, Africa and other markets. Therefore, we want to express our heartfelt appreciation to our partners for their support and trust in the past year," said Gary in the welcome remark.

During the kickoff event, H3C honoured its Malaysian partners with the 2021 H3C Elite Partners Awards at the awarding ceremony. In the ceremony, nine of its Malaysian partners were rewarded the Top Sales Elite Award, Industrial Market Development Award, Solution Sales Elite Award, Top Service Sales and Delivery Award, Best Collaboration Award and the Best Growth Award, as an appreciation to their strong support and continuous efforts in trusting H3C throughout their digitalisation journey.

One of the representatives of the award-winning partner commented that, "Throughout our partnership with H3C, we have benefited from their unparalleled services, mainly the H3C switches that have supported us by providing better connectivity for our company. We are very appreciative of H3C and we look forward to striving for another year working closely with H3C."

Rockies Ma, General Manager of H3C Malaysia seized the opportunity to thank H3C's partners and end-users, "We can see that digitalisation is the key driver in Malaysia's ICT market. It has opened up many new business opportunities for small, medium and large enterprises. We will continue to support our partners through our "Partners First" and "Win-Win-Win" strategy, along with a few new strategies and programmes to accelerate their business growth together. Throughout this journey, we are grateful to our partners for all their support. In this coming year of the tiger, we will be there to support them and let us strive for an advanced new growth together."

Drawing to a close, the successful conclusion of H3C Channel Kickoff 2022 in Malaysia marks the official kickoff event with its global partners. In the following months, H3C will join hands with a few other partners and industry representatives in holding the next touring event of the H3C Channel Kickoff 2022 in countries such as Turkey, Thailand, Pakistan, Russia, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. As a leader in digital solutions, H3C is committed to becoming the digital solution provider for its customers and partners in completing their quests in their digital transformation journey.

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to our clients in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, 5G, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial internet, information security, intelligent connectivity, AI vision, and edge computing, as well as end-to-end technical services.