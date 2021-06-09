Togopower First appearance in Japan-first wireless QI certified large capacity ADVANCE 650 portable power station

SAITAMA, Japan, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a reliable ally in the outdoors and in the event of a disaster, portable power supplies is becoming one of the new necessities. After several years of research in the portable power station industry, TogoPower developed the ADVANCE 650 portable power station (a Giveaway campaign is also being held) with a protective cover on the output, which is excellent in both product safety and battery stability.

TogoPower ADVANCE 650 Strengths of Portable Power Supply

High safety

The TogoPower ADVANCE 650 is the first portable power supply certified by QI, the international standards for wireless power supply, and is equipped with a battery management system (BMS) that prevents overcharging and over-discharging. In addition, we have obtained Japanese PSE (Electrical Appliance and Material Safety Law) and UN38.3 (UN Recommendations on the Transport Test) certification. It is also registered as a recommended product such as disaster prevention products that are "necessary in the event of a disaster and recognized as safe and secure" by the Disaster Prevention and Safety Association.

If you have one, you can solve everything

The ADVANCE series power station has a unique yellow system, and it feels powerful even outdoors. Folding handle, even women can easily carry it with one hand. Equipped with QC3.0 USB A (3 ports) and Type-C (PD60W) that make it can be charged quickly. It can be charged quickly even in a limited time and provides encouraging support even in an emergency. The 100VAC voltage, which meets the voltage standards of the Electricity Business Act of Japan, can supply power to home appliances up to 500W, making it ideal as an emergency power source. It is compatible with versatile output and can be solved with just one unit.

About TogoPower

TogoPower Co., Ltd. partnered with United Power Technology AG, a German listed generator company, in 2019 and is based in Silicon Valley, USA, bringing together former battery engineers from major US new energy companies to research and develop solar power and portable power. The partnership is based in Silicon Valley, USA.

With the aim of "Power for a comfortable life", the company has set up a portable power branch in Saitama, Japan in 2020, which will make its first appearance in Japan in May 2021. The company's subsidiaries, such as BALDR, which is well received by the public upon its launch.

Official site: https://togopower.jp/

