Tokenize Xchange celebrates 4th birthday with special deals and user rewards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its fourth anniversary in October, Singapore-based digital exchange platform Tokenize Xchange (Tokenize) today unveiled exciting deals to reward users.

Hong Qi Yu, Founder and CEO of Tokenize Xchange said, "The success of our platform is only possible with the trust and confidence that our users have in us. We are constantly finding new ways to bring them the best services and for this year's anniversary, our team has worked hard and closely with likeminded partners to reward our users in October. After October, we hope to continue engaging with our community of users in new ways and take our journey to new heights."

For the month of October, Tokenize will run the following special deals for its users:

1. Tokenize users can now use amaze card to get cashback

Instarem's recently launched amaze card now allows users to enjoy a 1% cashback, capped at S$100 per quarter, when you spend on the card. What's even better is that the spend on Tokenize is included for the cashback. So why not make this deal extra sweet? You can now get rewarded with an extra 1%, on top of the existing cashback when you top up your Tokenize wallet on 10.10.

This special deal will be available on 10.10, an additional 1% cashback capped at S$250 will be offered to the first 1000 users when they deposit a minimum of S$100 using the amaze card on Tokenize. This is the first time a digital exchange platform in Singapore is offering its users a cashback.

2. Extended zero-fee credit/debit card deposit

For its birthday month, Tokenize will be extending its ongoing special where users can enjoy a zero-fee credit and debit card top-ups until 31 October.

Instead of the usual 2.9% fee charge for all credit and debit card top-ups, Tokenize will convert and return that fee in the form of TKX coins. Users have to top-up a minimum of S$100 to avail of the fee waiver.

For more details on the zero-fee credit and debit card deposit, click here.

3. Lowered transaction fees for users using Xfers to top-up

For users who deposit and withdraw their funds on Tokenize using the Xfers Direct Transfer feature on the platform, they will enjoy a lower transaction fee of 0.3% instead of the usual 0.55%, from October onwards. While this is Tokenize's most affordable transaction mode on its platform, reducing the transaction fees creates a lower barrier to entry for first-time users who are considering cryptocurrency trading.

About Tokenize Exchange

Tokenize Xchange (Tokenize) is a Singapore-headquartered digital exchange platform that allows the trading of digital assets in a safe and secure environment with competitive fees. Founded in 2017, its platform currently allows the trading of over 40 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and its own unique token, the TKX.

Tokenize is one of the first three digital asset exchange (DAX) operators to receive full approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia in April 2020. In Malaysia, Tokenize is currently the second-largest DAX by traded market share.

To date, Tokenize has more than 100,000 users across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

For more information, please visit https://tokenize.exchange/.

