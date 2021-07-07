Tokenoy Launches Bitxoe Escrow BXE as First Token LaunchPad Project

Tokenoy, the token launchpad and crypto fundraising platform, has officially announced that Bitxoe started conducting their Initial Launchpad Offering on Tokenoy LaunchPad.

Bitxoe’s Initial Launchpad Offering (“ILO”) will be exclusively for Tokenoy launchpad as bitxoe escrow contract auditing process is completed, team KYC verified, along with fair sale and anti-whale token distribution policies. The private sale round of BXE Token is going on tokenoy launchpad and limited to investors on a first-come-first-served basis.

The mission of Bitxoe is to provide a secure trading arrangement between two users where the Bitxoe platform holds cryptocurrency required to complete a transaction between two traders. The platform is secure as cryptocurrencies are kept with the Bitxoe platform until all of the terms of an escrow transaction are met. However, the moderator team only step in if there is a dispute between the users. During the BETA version testing phase, 98% of the transactions on Bitxoe are completed without us stepping in, making it automated between users.

The CEO at Bitxoe said, “We are proud to launch Bitxoe on the Tokenoy LaunchPad. Working with the Tokenoy team has been a great experience. Bitxoe is a promising platform that is geared to succeed in collaboration with such strong partners.”

With security, transparency and trust at the core of Tokenoy’s mission, the token launchpad sets a new standard for launching high-quality projects that adhere to Tokenoy’s stringent guidelines.

Bitxoe (BXE) has passed Tokenoy’s stringent criteria to qualify for token LaunchPad, which includes:

1. Full KYC on all core team members

2. 100% of the tokens locked with Tokenoy & Smar Contract

3. Contract audit by Tokenoy

4.Locked liquidity via Tokenoy on both PancakeSwap and Uniswap

5. Confirmation of no prior fundraising

6. The agreement that funds to Bitxoe will be distributed after listing BXE Token on Decentralised Exchanges.

Across the cryptocurrency industry, rug pull projects have been able to launch and hide in the dark. The Tokenoy LaunchPad is only accessible to the very best projects, and Bitxoe is now officially certified by Tokenoy.

Alex Vandenberg, Tokenoy’s CEO said, “We look forward to a successful first launch on the Tokenoy LaunchPad with Bitxoe’s team. This project has been thoroughly vetted by our team and we are proud to be working with bitxoe and we value their deep level of experience. We are anticipating this token launch will be a great success.”

About Bitxoe

Bitxoe to improve the experience of buying or selling on its platform which is different from an ordinary escrow service provider as Bitxoe doesn’t hold any cryptocurrency or fiat; the cryptocurrency of the trade is put in the transaction through a decentralized escrow mechanism which makes the system more transparent and automated.

About Tokenoy

Tokenoy, the token launchpad is a crypto fundraising ecosystem that also offers token / IDO auditing services, token voting & marketing services, and to launch TokenSwap as well as token charts soon. The LaunchPad where legitimate projects in the crypto space can launch their new vetted projects with contract audits, locked liquidity and locked development tokens in time-release contracts.

