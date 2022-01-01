Tokio Marine appoints new CEO for Asia region

SINGAPORE, Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine today announced the appointment of Mr. Masahito Hirai as Chief Executive Office of Tokio Marine Asia Pte. Ltd. ("TMA"), its Asia regional headquarters, based in Singapore. He took over from Mr. Noboru Yamagata, who had been interim CEO and will continue in his broader capacity as the managing executive officer of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, in charge of Asia operations and a director on TMA's Board.

Mr. Hirai was most recently the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine's Malaysia general insurance operations, where he was deeply involved in strategic business planning, HR talent development and corporate management.

Prior to his stint in Malaysia, Mr. Hirai also held key leadership positions in Tokio Marine's entities in North America, Mexico and Brazil.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Akira Harashima, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TMA said: "As we continue to pursue profitable growth in the Asian markets, I am confident that Mr. Hirai's global experience in managing operations in emerging and developing markets in Asia, North and South America will definitely provide the leadership required for the Asia region."

Mr. Hirai added, "Expanding our businesses in emerging markets remains as one of the biggest challenges for Tokio Marine Group. While anticipating a strong recovery from the pandemic environment in Asian economies, this presents opportunities for us to provide insurance solutions and innovative service through Tokio Marine Group's best practices to our customers, business partners and society in this region as we strive to deliver the best outcomes."

About Tokio Marine Group

Tokio Marine was established in the year 1879 as the first insurance company in Japan and has grown over the decades, now offering an extensive selection of General and Life insurance products and solutions in 46 countries and regions worldwide.

About Tokio Marine Asia

Based in Singapore, Tokio Marine Asia ("TMA") is an established regional headquarters and intermediate holding company. TMA oversees 8 P&C Insurance companies and 5 Life Insurance companies in 8 countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Philippines, Vietnam and Myanmar).

TMA is wholly owned by Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd., its parent company headquartered in Japan.