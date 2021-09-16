Toku Teams Up with Zoom to Deliver Greater Cloud Connectivity and Flexibility to Businesses Across APAC

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toku, Asia Pacific's dedicated cloud communications provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Zoom) to create a connected and flexible remote working solution for businesses across APAC.

Toku has joined Zoom Phone's Provider Exchange Program, which gives businesses the flexibility to easily bring their own PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) carriers directly into the popular collaboration platform. As a pre-integrated carrier, Toku will be able to instantly deliver the underlying local connectivity for enterprise-grade remote working across the APAC region.

Demand for hybrid working continues to grow across APAC and organisations here are moving to the cloud faster than ever. Therefore, it is absolutely crucial that they replace their legacy systems without sacrificing the call quality required for successful collaboration.

As a licensed telecom provider based in Singapore, Toku is able to offer full PSTN replacement in 15 countries across the region. Its cloud connectivity delivers full feature parity with legacy landlines, plus all the added provisioning, management and costing benefits of a cloud-native platform.

Toku will be listed in the Zoom Provider Exchange as an Enhanced Cloud Peering collaborator, allowing customers to easily select the carrier for use with Zoom Phone's platform. The company harnesses local regulatory expertise and infrastructure to meet an ever-growing range of connectivity needs in the region.

"Toku is a great addition to Zoom's UCaaS ecosystem, especially with its strong local presence and extensive cloud connectivity across APAC," said Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone & Rooms. "As more organisations see the potential of cloud communications, it is crucial we make their migration strategies as seamless as possible. Together with Toku, we look forward to strengthening our unified communications offering and enabling more businesses across APAC to enjoy high-quality cloud connectivity."

"This collaboration with Zoom marks another milestone in our mission to support businesses across APAC on their digital transformation journeys. We are very excited to bring our keen understanding of the industry's regional complexities and technical know-how in managing these regulatory challenges to the Zoom Phone ecosystem. Supplementing the platform's extensive collaboration capabilities, we provide businesses with an entry into more destinations throughout APAC with greater ease than ever," said Thomas Laboulle, Founder and CEO of Toku.

Over the next 12 months, Toku expects to announce more strategic partnerships and enhancements to its suite of product offerings and remains focused on providing an all-in-one platform solution for businesses to succeed in the region's ever-changing communications landscape.

About Toku

Headquartered in Singapore, Toku is Asia Pacific's only dedicated cloud communications provider helping businesses overcome the complexity of digital transformation in the region, enhance their customer experience and cater to the growing demand for hybrid work.

Toku has combined local expertise, in-country infrastructure and bespoke CPaaS, UCaaS and CCaaS solutions into one compelling package – empowering the region's biggest enterprises to streamline their communications. Since its inception in 2018, Toku has worked with organisations as diverse as Gojek, JCDecaux, Public Utilities Board Singapore and foodpanda.

With Toku, moving to the cloud has never been easier. Learn more at toku.co and LinkedIn.

