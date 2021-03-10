Tokushima Pref. Produces English Booklet on Initiatives for Consumer Administration and Consumer Education

-Introducing Examples of Initiatives for Consumer Administration/Education and Seeking International Exchanges-

TOKUSHIMA, Japan, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokushima Prefectural Government released an English booklet on March 5, 2021, to seek and promote two-way international exchanges. This is part of efforts to widely disseminate to the world the achievements of the initiatives taken by the Consumer Affairs Agency's Strategic Headquarters for Frontiers of Consumer Policy and Tokushima Prefecture, and promote international information exchanges and coordination on consumer policies in the digital age.

Consumer Policy and Education Initiatives in Tokushima Prefecture (available in English)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106438/202102161076/_prw_PA1fl_W6V0oVL9.pdf

Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106438/202102161076/_prw_PI3fl_h0nuYU59.jpg

The Tokushima Prefectural Government has been carrying out innovative projects together with the Consumer Affairs Agency while helping to promote the central government's efforts to relocate government-affiliated organizations outside Tokyo. The Strategic Headquarters for Frontiers of Consumer Policy, complete with the functions and scale suitable to develop and create consumer policies, opened in Tokushima in July 2020 as Japan's first permanent stronghold outside Tokyo with state agency functions. In addition, the "International Consumer Policy Research Center (ICPRC)" was established as a new stronghold for international consumer policy research.

The Tokushima Prefectural Government is seeking partners to promote exchanges with administrative bodies, universities and other entities which are interested in consumer policies and consumer education undertaken by Tokushima Prefecture and Japan as a whole. How about having online meetings as a starter? Details are available in the booklet.

Tokushima International Consumer's Forum 2020

https://www.pref.tokushima.lg.jp/world.consumer.forum

Highly valuable opinions, offered by leading ethical consumer movement leaders and experts in the world and Japan, for "realizing a sustainable society" are available for on-demand viewing.

Tourism information on Tokushima Prefecture (available in English, Chinese, and South Korean)

https://discovertokushima.net/en/

Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106438/202102161076/_prw_PI1fl_MOK85J2s.jpg

Photo3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106438/202102161076/_prw_PI2fl_aNjgF1E5.jpg