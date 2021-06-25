Tokyo Hash Completes Registration as Crypto Asset Exchange Service Provider in Japan

Major growth milestone for HashKey Group

HONG KONG, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Hash Co.,Ltd, a leading crypto asset service provider in Japan, announced that it has completed its registration as a crypto asset exchange service provider based on the Payment Services Act on 18 June 2021. This is the first step for the company as it begins to expand its offerings in the market including its digital asset exchange services.

The news is also a milestone for Tokyo Hash's parent company, HashKey Group, a leading end-to-end digital asset finance house serving professional and institutional investors. Headquartered in Hong Kong, HashKey has offices in Singapore, Tokyo, and Shanghai. The core business lines of HashKey are a regulated digital asset, exchange, brokerage, custody, and a venture capital fund invested in blockchain companies around the world.

"This is a significant milestone for Tokyo Hash and HashKey Group," said Michel Lee, Executive President of HashKey Group. "This expands the offering of our digital asset financial services in Japan. We look forward to introducing new services and products for digital asset investors in Japan."

Since its establishment in 2018, Tokyo Hash has been working to ensure that its customers can use its services safely in compliance with regulatory requirements related to the crypto asset exchange business, including the Payment Services Act, and related laws, regulations, guidelines, and the orders issued by the Financial Services Agency and the Cabinet Office, as well as rules set forth by Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association.

Andy Dan, representative director of Tokyo Hash, said, "Harnessing HashKey Group's expertise and partnerships, we will continue to explore blockchain-based finance technology in Japan and contribute to the development of the global crypto asset industry. We look forward to launching our service in the near term."

Registration details

Crypto asset exchange service provider registration number Kanto Local Finance Bureau 00027 Registration date June 18, 2021 Name of crypto asset exchange service provider Tokyo Hash Co.,Ltd. Location 2-3-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Provided crypto asset exchange services Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH)

About Tokyo Hash Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Hash was founded in February 2018, with capital (including reserves) of JPY 700M. Shareholders are HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. On March 1, 2020, it became Class II member of JVCEA. Its initial business focus is Over-the-counter (OTC) sale and purchase of crypto assets. between Tokyo Hash and its customers.

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is an end-to-end digital asset finance house serving professional and institutional investors. Its primary businesses include a SFC license-pending exchange, brokerage, custody, and a venture capital fund invested in blockchain companies around the world. Through its strategic partnership with the Wanxiang Group, a major multinational conglomerate, HashKey Group has unique access to its portfolio of finance and blockchain companies. HashKey Group is headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in Shanghai, Japan, and Singapore.

