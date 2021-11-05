Tokyo Islands Seafood Fair, a Tokyo Marine Produce Proposal Session for the Restaurant Industry, Etc., in Bangkok, Will Be Held on November 17 (Wed.)

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 5 November 2021 - Tokyo Metropolitan Government and THAI OOI YAMAMOTO CO., LTD. will hold the Tokyo Islands Seafood Fair, a Tokyo marine produce proposal session for the restaurant industry, etc., in Bangkok on November 17,2021(Wed.)

While Tokyo is the largest city in Japan, it's also home to nature-rich islands like the Izu and Ogasawara Archipelagoes. Rare, high-quality fish like splendid alfonsino are caught around these islands in the beautiful Pacific Ocean.

At the event, top chefs in Bangkok will cook fresh, air-transported marine produce from Tokyo and serve original dishes exclusively to participants.

In addition to providing original dishes, we'll also distribute a recipe book full of culinary delights made using Tokyo's marine produce and broadcast video clips introducing the marine produce of the Tokyo islands on the same day. Savor the dishes made using fish from the Tokyo islands and discover their charm through this event.

Tokyo Islands Seafood Fair Overview

Date: November 17, 2021(Wed.),13:00 to 15:00, 15:00-17:00 (JST +2) *2 sessions (the same contents)

Venue: Dusit Thani College Bangkok (15-minute by car from BTS Bang Chak station)

Aimed at: Restaurants, chefs, fishmongers, etc., around Bangkok

Event details:

Messages from stakeholders

Product introductions (introducing the types and characteristics of Tokyo fish)

Sampling session (cooking demonstration), etc.

Sample dishes (planned):

Shimazushi of Tokyo Fish

Boiled rice seasoned with soy sauce and mixed with Splendid Alfonsino and savory vegetables

Steamed blacktip grouper and clams with Sake, etc. 11 dishes in total





This project has been commissioned by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. It aims to establish a continuous logistics scheme to help expand the sales channels for Tokyo's marine produce, through holding a product proposal session, a fair at retail stores, and other events, and through PR activities associated with them.