TOMI Fulfills Urgent Order for Multiple SteraPak Disinfection Units From Large Hong Kong-Based Real Estate Conglomerate to Combat New COVID-19 Omicron Variant Outbreak

FREDERICK, Md., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company that specializes in disinfection and decontamination through the utilization of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform, today announced that it has fulfilled an urgent shipment of multiple SteraPak units to its local distributor in Hong Kong, Tomimist Hong Kong. The units were deployed by a well-known real-estate conglomerate in Hong Kong for use in shopping malls, commercial and residential buildings, and numerous other business premises to effectively combat the massive outbreak of COVID-19 Omicron variant infections in the city.



Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions, commented, “We are pleased to provide our SteraPak units to assist in the mitigation of the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong, where daily new confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have climbed to more than 58,000. Our SteraPak units place our innovative SteraMist iHP technology right on the customer’s back, rapidly enhancing work productivity through substantial time saving, and delivering up to six log kill of infectious diseases in even the tightest of spaces without any harmful side effects. We remain ready to ship additional units and solution to our distributor to help our customers in Hong Kong as they combat this recent outbreak.”

Benny Chan, Principal of Tomimist Hong Kong, commented, “We are grateful for the urgent shipment of SteraPak units and BIT solution from TOMI as we continue to fight this recent COVID-19 outbreak caused by the Omicron variant. In particular, our customers were highly complementary of the new compact SteraPak backpacks. Combatting this new variant is a continuing daily battle, and the operators are extremely happy with the SteraPak’s as it is one of the most effective, reliable and flexible disinfection tools in their arsenal for achieving sterilization of infected premises. With the compact lithium battery powered SteraPak unit, the customer servicing teams are able to disinfect rapidly, enhancing productivity through substantial time saving while at the same time delivering up to 6 log kill of the highly infectious Omicron variant without any harmful residuals. We continue to receive strong support and assistance from TOMI as we fight this virus and extend our gratitude to Dr. Halden Shane and his dedicated team.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

