TOMI Receives China CDC Registration Making SteraMist the Disinfection Industry Standard in China

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Effective immediately, SteraMist equipment and BIT solution has been registered with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).

After a three (3) year-long submission process, TOMI recently received confirmation that two (2) separate registrations - SteraMist equipment registration and BIT solution registration - have now been officially approved and registered with the China CDC.

SteraMist is now the industry standard for disinfection throughout all of China. This registration allows China to take advantage of SteraMist disinfection and decontamination in a variety of verticals such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, commercial and residential, schools, and throughout the community.

With the latest outbreak of coronavirus 2019-nCoV, TOMI is able to rapidly deploy SteraMist throughout the country as needed and requested. China’s registration adds to the long list of countries in which TOMI is registered and utilized.

TOMI’s CEO, Dr. Halden Shane, states “TOMI is excited to announced that we are now registered with the China CDC.  Throughout the world, SteraMist is used to eradicate enveloped viruses, similar to coronavirus, and is the superior disinfection for use in spaces such as transportation avenues, hospitals, and other emergency areas. After a long registration process, SteraMist is the industry standard and future of disinfection and decontamination throughout China, which is a substantial milestone for our company.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of  ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

