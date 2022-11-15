This FREE online event for Findlay, Dayton, Cincinnati and surrounding area businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Tomorrow’s Technology Today Has Been Chosen To Speak To Findlay, Dayton, Cincinnati and Surrounding Area Small Business Owners For Small Business Tech Day

Lisa Niekamp-Urwin, owner and founder of Tomorrow’s Technology Today, an IT services company serving small business owners in Ohio and Indiana, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event for Findlay, Dayton, Cincinnati and surrounding area businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in Ohio and Indiana to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” said Niekamp-Urwin, chief executive officer for Tomorrow’s Technology Today. “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to smallbusinesstechday.com/findlaydaytoncinci or call 419-678-4600 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.



About Us: Lisa Niekamp-Urwin has served Ohio and Indiana businesses for more than 20 years specializing in helping medical, dental, veterinary, manufacturing, legal, non-profit, additional small businesses, and local government entities with all of their IT support and Cyber Security needs. Lisa and her team have worked to help more than 200 small businesses integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.

