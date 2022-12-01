Tongle and Women Voice Association Pahang Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Signing Ceremony

—

Mental health issues are rising drastically and uncontrollably, and they are affecting people of all ages. These alarming trends can be caused by many reasons, some examples are increased parental and performance pressures, social media pressure, violent media and relationship tension. Societal norms have evolved and changed, making it more challenging and demanding on our psychological and emotional health. The lack of awareness about mental health problems and issues remains a significant barrier to improving mental healthcare. We are witnessing a silent pandemic of mental health disorders and stressors in the wake COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of this, Tongle and Women Voice Association Pahang (“WVAP”) joined forces to advocate mental wellness in Malaysia and put mental awareness into action with the intention to empower the promotion of positive mental health in Malaysia.

Tongle focuses on improving everyone's mental wellness for the better by challenging the negative stigma surrounding it and encouraging mental health literacy through unique, creative and scientifically proven ways. It is done through a community approach, where it broadens the constituency of support and nurtures the commitment to change by building trusting relationships with people to connect them with mental health services. Tongle is moving from mental awareness to action, creating this movement in order to equip individuals with the peer support they need to care for and help one another through a difficult time.

As Maya Angelou once said, “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women”. This quote is held very close to the heart of WVAP, as they are known as a women's voice association that aims to empower women and expand on the development of children's education. “We care, we do, we love”, is the association's motto where they intend to provide care and love with the actions they take. The available services provided by WVAP include counselling, training and development for start-up entrepreneurs and business coaching, soft-skills, human capital development, legal consultation, and life coaching.

The two partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Tongle Clubhouse in Kelana Centre Point, Malaysia on 10 November 2022 to formalise their collaborative effort. The MoU is a form of mutual commitment in complementing each other’s duties and functions from the perspective of creating awareness and promoting mental wellness in Malaysia, helping someone in need to seek the necessary professional help and educating them on coping mechanisms.

The MoU signatories were Tongle’s Co-Founder Nicole Lee, and WVAP’s Founder and President Datin Azrina Binti Ahmad. Also present as witnesses of the signing were Tongle’s Co-Founder Neo Liting, Open University Malaysia’s (OUM) Chief of People and Culture, and OUM’s HR Manager.

“ One factor that can cause depression is disconnection from meaningful relationships with other people. Living with other people or in a big city doesn’t change that because solving loneliness isn’t just about gaining physical proximity to others: It’s about developing a mutually meaningful connection with someone else.” Highlighted by Nicole Lee during the MOU Signing.

With this partnership, both parties can explore different ways to approach and mobilise issues, some of which include academic pressure, loneliness and anxiety, and provide a 24/7 mental health community for the country. This cooperation between the parties is aimed to provide 24/7 peer support thru Tongle App, increased mental health literacy as well as increasing self-esteem by organizing activities like a Fun Walk, providing tours of schools and universities through engaging activities for students and scholars to easily absorb information and use them for their day-to-day applications.

Furthermore, building and strengthening a community with people who share similar experiences and feelings allows one to feel a sense of belonging, purpose and support. Hence, Tongle is providing 24/7 listeners who can provide the support that an individual needs and a clubhouse which acts as a safe and comfortable place for them to turn to if they need a change in environment and pace in hopes of promoting a healthier and positive attitude.

