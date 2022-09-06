Tongle Leading the Mental Wellness Movement in Academic Institutions in Malaysia

—

More than a year after the initial lockdowns, many institutions are grappling with how to best support students in their learning environment, be it remotely, hybrid or in-person. Tongle, being renowned for addressing and empowering the mental wellness issue within the school community has strategically partnered with INTI International University to support mental health among its students as well as their educators, the community and the broader society.

To provide adequate support, it is important to first understand the unique needs of each student group. Some conspicuous example includes academic pressure and family strife, self-esteem and body image issues, social and cultural differences, loneliness and anxiety stamped from COVID-19 and beyond. This partnership will witness Tongle and the institution woving together to explore different ways to approach these issues.

A swift yet precise 15 minutes assessment via booth activities conducted by Tongle’s in-house clinical psychologist and certified cousellors is a professional way to learn about the students’ mental health state. Students are encouraged to use this opportunity to share any struggles and hardship they are facing in their everyday lives without having the fear of being judged. The committed team at Tongle will then curate a personalized “evidence-based program” according to the students’ results – it is a custom-tailored suit, but fitted in the form of programs, engaging games, activities and webinars to equip the students better and help combat their everyday challenges.

Aside from offline presence, Tongle and INTI extend their effort to provide access to mental wellness digitally. This also includes 24/7 online support groups and unlimited 1-to-1 access to professional counselors and psychologists so that all students may have equal access to services and support. For introverts who find it challenging to pick up any hotline with regards to mental wellness issue, Tongle will be a great option because they offer another channel for group support via texting using anonymous identity.

Kelana Centre Point, Unit 07-08 & 07-10, Petaling Jaya, 47410

Phone: +65 8265 8237; +60 11 5111 6016

https://www.tongle.space/



