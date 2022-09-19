Tongle, a New 24/7 Safe Space Launched in Malaysia, Petaling Jaya to Help Build a Happier, Resilient and Truly Caring Community

Prioritizing mental health is a journey that requires continuous effort.

Tongle, a startup company with close to 30,000 members globally, who started with building a virtual safe space for its singing members 3 years ago, has announced the launch of its first round-the-clock club house in Kelana Centre Point, Petaling Jaya. This is a part of the effort to make its community stronger by increasing human interaction and engagement and influencing the community as a whole.

Tongle, an all female startup team founded by Felice Wang (United States California), Nicole Lee (Malaysia) and Neo Liting (Singapore). Coming together with diverse backgrounds and with one similar goal in mind, which is to improve the mental wellness for everyone via a community approach.

Tongle’s Co-founder Nicole Lee mentioned that “Humans are innately social creatures who crave community support and human interaction to feel fulfilled and content. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people worldwide grappled with social isolation and loneliness. With our 24/7 safe space opening up, being a part of the community can create a sense of purpose and a gratifying feeling of belonging; it also encourages peer to peer support.”

While mental health has gained more awareness over the past two years, the challenges still persist for the Malaysia mental health community, in terms of healthcare education.

Co founder, Neo Liting, believes that “The creation of safe spaces where people can interact and learn about mental health without judgement will go a long way in building a happier, resilient and truly caring community. She also realizes that increasing human interaction is proven to be crucial when it comes to mental wellness as the new generation is digitally isolated behind their technology gadgets.”

Similar to gyms, Tongle is a 24/7 clubhouse for everyone, especially those who feel they're nearing a crisis point. They have 24/7 peer to peer support network and a dedicated care team which includes resident counselors, psychologists, and social workers within the clubhouse to render services to its members whenever they need help.

The club house is also equipped with facilities like a movie room, event space, mini gathering room, meditation corner, napping room, and co-working area for its members, making it welcoming for everyone.

"We aim to build a community where we help our members figure out better ways to cope with the challenging times in their lives. Mental health is just as important as physical health and deserves the same quality of support.” she adds.

Most importantly, apart from the clubhouse, Tongle has its own App that provides 24/7 worldwide listeners, connects its members to global mental health professionals and a 24/7 IRC (internet relay chat) for its members to speak to anyone anonymously.

Tongle has been providing online programs for free for its members since 2019. Their program schedules are viewable from the Tongle app.

The Tongle app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. For more details or inquiries about becoming a member, visit www.Tongle.space.

