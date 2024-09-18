Tools for Experts by Experts: Experts On Scale and Avelve.com Transform How Coaches and Consultants Scale their Businesses

Nursultan Zhamgyrchiev, Nafees Sabri, and Nafees Nassar invest heavily in building digital coaching programs and client acquisition systems for coaches, consultants, and experts.

A trio of visionary entrepreneurs and experts, Nursultan Zhamgyrchiev, Nafees Sabri, and Nafees Nassar, is revolutionizing digital coaching for coaches and consultants through their groundbreaking platforms: Experts On Scale and Avelve.com.

Recognized for their innovative approaches to empowering experts, Zhamgyrchiev, Sabri, and Nassar have identified a critical gap in online courses and programs by coaches and consultants.The founders point out that most coaches sell themselves short, especially if they don't have a digital presence. Zhamgyrchiev explained that in today's interconnected world, coaches have the potential to expand their audiences and build multi-million dollar businesses. "It's not good enough to be the best at what you do if you cannot generate customers. You are a course creator, a coach, a consultant, a thought leader, a professional service provider, which means the health and success of your business depends on the ability to generate customers and serve them at the highest level," he said. "Therefore, you need a predictable customer acquisition system that works online and offline. Without one, it will be harder for you to impact your customers lives and your business will not grow as it should."

By combining their expertise and passion for business and marketing, this dynamic trio has developed platforms that help aspiring experts, consultants, and coaches launch and scale their training programs on favorable terms and with all the support they need. Experts On Scale and Avelve.com are specifically designed for coaches and consultants seeking tools to package their expertise for the digital space and support from experts.

Experts On Scale is a 'done-for-you' webinar agency that optimizes webinar experiences for coaches and their audiences. Like many agencies, Experts On Scale focuses on media buying but also takes it a step further to help coaches and consultants write, fix, and improve their sales webinars. The agency leverages its proprietary Hybrid webinar system to build and launch the entire webinar system, automate and scale online courses.

Sabri shared that they decided to build their proprietary webinar system after attending a disappointing and frustrating coaching program. Not only did they have to wait two hours to ask a question, but the result of that wait was an overly generalized answer, which was quite unsatisfactory. This sparked a new focus for them. "That experience made us realize just how 'safe' experts in coaching play it when tackling audience questions and this usually results in stagnation," he remarked. "You cannot launch and grow a successful course business without taking strategic actions that actually move the needle. So, we've taken it upon ourselves to be the guys that take responsibility for the whole course launch and scale from the ground up. That's the foundation upon which we built our company."

On the other hand, Avelve.com provides all the tools experts in coaching need to build and market their online courses and coaching programs. The platform offers everything from unique sales funnels to websites, advertising with YouTube or Facebook Ads, emails and broadcasts, bookings and appointments, and hosting for online courses. In addition, the team at Avelve.com teaches clients the best ways to conduct their online training and webinars. They take them through the step-by-step creation of their sales strategies and presentation scripts at every stage of their journey.

"We do everything from scratch," explained Zhamgyrchiev. "We create the entire sales structure, funnel, emails, video materials, and scripts for our clients. With our head-to-toe dipped inside the world of funnels, we know what works best in utilizing funnels for customer acquisition and ensure that our clients get the best systems to attract high-ticket clients consistently on autopilot."

Experts On Scale and Avelve.com are more than just a set of tools; they represent a paradigm shift in how coaches, consultants, and experts establish and scale their businesses. Nassar explained that he and his co-founders have committed themselves to building a complete ecosystem that blends technology and strategy to transform the way experts in coaching operate. "This is just the beginning," teased Nassar. "We are set on building a coaching and consulting future where client acquisition is effortless and coaching programs are more impactful. Our mission is to help experts empower millions across the globe."

Visit Experts On Scale or Avelve.com to see how they help coaching experts launch their courses, automate, and scale their businesses.



