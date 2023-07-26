Top 10 Most Exciting Places to Visit in Dubai for Couples

—

Dubai is one of the best cities if the world for tourism of all kinds. It is the most visited city for honeymoon requirements as well. From outstanding luxury to the best romantic experiences, the city offers it all for couples. Car rental services like Bentley rental in Dubai are also available readily and more affordably than in many other major cities in the world.

Couples always spend high-quality time here in the desert city. There is so much to do and so many romantic places to visit for newlywed couples as well. However, you need to plan your Dubai honeymoon or couple’s trip carefully. Selecting the best places to visit will enhance your experience. Here are some of the best places to visit for couples:

1: Take a Trip to Burj Khalifa

The tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa never fails to amaze anyone. The “At the Top” ticket will get you stunning views from the world’s tallest observatory deck. Also, the views of the majestic sunset are amazing. Equally impressive are the views of the city’s skyline from such a high vantage point.

However, the Burj stays busy almost all year. Tickets can also be purchased in advance. Take your loved one on the trip to the Burj Khalifa. There are luxury restaurants and shopping malls in it as well.

2: Dubai Miracle Garden – Floral Romance

The biggest flower garden in the world, Dubai Miracle Garden is a fantastical place to visit. It is so romantic there for couples. Floral sculptures welcome you as you get in. There are thousands of species of flowers to be seen and explored.

If your loved one likes flowers, it will not get any better than this. It is also one of the busier places in the city. Visit at sunrise to see the place in all its glory and it will be a quieter time to visit as well.

3: Experience the Luxury of Burj Al Arab

Burj Arab is one of the most luxurious hotels in the world if not the most luxurious. Its stunning view from the exterior is a sight to behold in itself. There are some of the most luxurious restaurants, shopping malls, cafes, and hotels available.

If you want to spend more time in Burj Al Arab, it will cost you highly. Rent Bentley in Dubai and head to Burj Al Arab for the most luxurious experience ever.

4: The Serenity of Dubai Creek

The natural tidal inlet, Dubai Creek is a breathtaking saltwater creek. It offers some of the best city skyline views as well. A trip to Dubai Creek will provide stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah as well.

The whole experience is so romantic and calming. Take a trip on a traditional boat and you will have even more pleasure. Most couples visit Dubai Creek in the evening. Some even spend the night there. You will find activities of all kinds with some awesome Arabian food on offer as well.

5: Dubai Fountain and Dubai Frame

Right in the heart of the city, Dubai Fountain is located in the Downtown area. The fountain show goes repeatedly after 30 minutes right throughout the evening and into the night. This fountain show experience is so romantic. You surely want to bring your loved one along.

Also, take large-than-life pictures at the Dubai Frame. Just drive up to it and get out of the car and into the frame. It is 100+ meters tall and very wide as well. Take your best camera with you. Get a couple’s picture taken and capture the moment in all its glory. Also, the backdrop of the city is amazing.

6: Dubai Marina Is a Perfect Place for All

The beach at JBR and the affluent residential area, Dubai Marina offers romantic walks along the shoreline in the evening. It is the perfect place to relax after a long day exploring the city. The sandy beach along the Dubai Marina is nothing short of amazing.

Get a luxury car rental Dubai service and head to the Dubai Marina as the sun goes down. You will love the walk along the beach with your loved one.

7: Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Head to the Dubai Mall to visit the Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. There are so many different species of fish to see and explore. Also, the walkways are breathtaking where you walk under tons of water. It is a surreal experience. Couples have a great time there too.

The Underwater Zoo is the world’s biggest. There are a lot of the world’s biggest, tallest, and most luxurious titles going around in Dubai.

8: Take a Cold Trip in the Desert to Ski Dubai

The astounding wealth in Dubai has enabled people to create out-of-the-norm environments. In the soaring heat, the city has managed to offer a real full-sized skiing experience. Yes, you read that right. It comes as a surprise to many.

Ski Dubai offers the best indoor skiing experience. The whole place is a large one offering a real skiing experience. If you want to take a break from the hot weather, surely visit Ski Dubai with your loved one.

9: Visit the Desert on a Sunset Safari Trip

No trip to Dubai is quite complete without a desert safari. It is one of the main attractions in the whole Middle East. Rent a powerful SUV or buy a desert safari tour package. The desert offers calmness and connection to nature like no other.

Also, some couples go for overnight desert safari trips. Overnight stay at dedicated camping sights offer great Arabian food, belly dances, and exquisite experiences. Visit in the winter months for the best overnight desert safari experiences.

10: Aquaventure Water Park in Palm Jumeirah

Head to Palm Jumeirah for the world’s tallest waterslide in the Aquaventure Water Park. Hold hands with your loved one and have the best time in the water park. It is one of the best places to be for young couples and newlyweds.

If you select Atlantis The Palm as your hotel, you will get easy access to Aquaventure Water Park. Also, we do recommend a couple’s stay in Atlantis. It is one of the most luxurious hotels in Dubai.

Contact Info:

Name: Ramzi

Email: Send Email

Organization: VIP Car Rental

Phone: +971 58 129 6421

Website: http://www.vipcar.ae



Release ID: 89103258

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.