The top 15 Best Places to Work in APAC for 2021 revealed

SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 15 Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific for 2021. Topping this year's ranking was Alcon, the global leader in eye care followed by the transportation and logistics giant DHL Express. JPMorgan Chase Bank secured the third among the top 15 organizations.

To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across the region.

For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of workplace culture assessment and a global database of over 25 million employees.

In light of the current business environment and talent shortages, Best Places to Work recent research and analysis has identified several critical differentiating factors of leading organizations across the region, it includes inspiring leadership, talent focus, community engagement and agility. This year, the top 15 companies demonstrated a strong employee care culture, especially in the current pandemic where 92% of employees said they have a sense of pride in their work, that leadership team is inspiring, and that they feel good about the ways the company contributes to the local community.

The list of the top 15 APAC Best Places to Work for 2021:

Alcon

DHL Express

JPMorgan Chase Bank

Novo Nordisk

Diageo

Zoetis

Multicare Pharmaceuticals

Amway

Infoview Systems

iNova Pharmaceuticals

CDPQ

Mondelez

Roche

Fisec

PJ Parawood

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year in APAC, the program partners with over 250 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.