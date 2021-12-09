The Top 3 Best Places to Work in Malaysia for 2021 Revealed

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcon, Novo Nordisk, Inova Pharma are recognized as the top 3 best places to work in Malaysia for 2021 according to the annual prestigious "Best Places to Work" certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Alcon Malaysia, an affiliate of the global leader in eye care, was awarded the top position followed by Novo Nordisk Malaysia, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. Inova Pharma, a company that develops and markets a range of over the counter and prescription medicines to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, came in the third position.

On Alcon Malaysia, named as Best Place to Work in the country, James J. Govindasamy, Site Head / General Manager for Alcon Malaysia, said, "It's an honor to be recognized as the best in the industry for our people strategies and talent development efforts. At Alcon, people are at the core of our business. We strive to build a culture beyond work and support our associates as a family, with a nurturing environment to unleash their full potential. Being the world's leading eye care company, we will continue to invest in our people because we fulfill our purpose of helping people see brilliantly through them. Thank you again for this fantastic recognition, especially during one of the most challenging years due to the pandemic. This recognition reassures me that we are taking the right steps and balancing both associates' wellbeing and business outcomes. Alcon is a place that builds careers."

Richard Abela, Vice President & General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma Malaysia said, "With the COVID-19 situation, there was a huge amount of uncertainly and the need for significant change in a short period of time. It was particularly challenging because COVID-19 impacted all aspects of everybody's lives – work, home life, children, and more. Being awarded "Best Place to Work" gives us confidence that we made more right decisions than wrong and have managed the situation well. It was good to get this confirmation, however, it also confirmed that all Novo Nordisk colleagues worked together as a great team to achieve our goals. Our business success and high employee engagement could only happen because of a great culture and team spirit. Credit goes across the whole team for their high level of commitment and agility to adapt to the changing environment."

Every year in Malaysia, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.