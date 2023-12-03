Top 3 Phonics Programs in Singapore: Research by SGLessons.

Phonics is a crucial aspect of learning to read and write, and it is essential to choose the right phonics program for a child. In Singapore, there are numerous phonics programs available, making it difficult for parents to decide which one is best for their child. To help parents make an informed decision, SGLessons conducted a research to determine the most popular phonics programs in Singapore, their features, and the benefits they offer.

According to SGLessons, the 3 most popular phonics programs in Singapore are Jolly Phonics, Zoo-phonics and Montessori Phonics. The detailed description of each program is provided below.

The Role of Phonics in Literacy

Phonics is a crucial aspect of literacy skills development, particularly in the English language. It is a method of teaching children to read and write by linking sounds (phonemes) to the symbols (graphemes) that represent them. Phonics instruction helps children learn to read and spell words accurately and fluently, which is essential for effective communication.

Phonics instruction is especially important in Singapore, where English is one of the official languages. As a multilingual country, Singapore recognizes the significance of English language proficiency for economic and social mobility. Therefore, phonics education is an integral part of the primary school curriculum, and it is taught to children from an early age.

Top 3 Phonics Programmes in Singapore

Here are the top 3 phonics programmes in Singapore that parents can consider for their children.

Jolly Phonics

Jolly Phonics is a comprehensive and multi-sensory method that teaches children to read and write through a systematic and synthetic phonics approach. It covers the 42 letter sounds, the alphabet, vowels, digraphs, diphthongs and more, and is aligned with the Science of Reading and the US Common Core State Standards.

Jolly Phonics has five main components: learning the letter sounds, learning letter formation, blending, identifying the sounds in words (segmenting) and tricky words. Each letter sound is taught with a fun action, story and song to help children remember it. Children also learn how to form each letter correctly using different media, such as pencils, crayons, sand, playdough, etc. Blending is the skill of joining the sounds together to read words, while segmenting is the skill of breaking up words into sounds to spell them. Tricky words are words that cannot be sounded out easily, such as ‘the’, ‘said’, ‘you’, etc. Children learn these words by sight using flashcards, games and activities.

Zoo-phonics

Zoo-phonics is a multisensory and playful method that teaches children to read and write using the 26 letters of the alphabet and their corresponding animal characters, sounds and body movements. It is based on the principle that children learn best when they use all their senses and when they are actively involved in the learning process.

Zoo-phonics has four main components: learning the animal alphabet, learning the body signals, learning the sounds and learning the letter shapes. Each letter of the alphabet is represented by an animal that starts with the same sound, such as Allie Alligator for A, Bubba Bear for B, Catina Cat for C, etc. Each animal also has a body signal that mimics the shape or movement of the animal, such as snapping the jaws for Allie Alligator, hugging the body for Bubba Bear, scratching the ears for Catina Cat, etc. Children learn to associate the letter sound with the animal name and the body signal, which helps them to remember and recall the sound easily. Children also learn to recognize and write the letter shapes using different media, such as paper, chalk, sand, clay, etc.

Montessori Phonics

Montessori Phonics is a multisensory and holistic method that teaches children to read and write using the 26 letters of the alphabet and their corresponding sounds, shapes and movements. It is based on the principle that children learn best when they use all their senses and when they are actively involved in the learning process.

Montessori Phonics has four main components: learning the letter sounds, learning the letter shapes, blending and segmenting, and reading and writing. Each letter sound is taught with a sandpaper letter that has a rough texture and a smooth background. Children learn to trace and pronounce the sound of each letter using their fingers and mouths. They also learn to recognize and write the letter shapes using different media, such as paper, chalk, sand, clay, etc. Blending and segmenting are the skills of joining and breaking up the sounds to form words. Children use a movable alphabet, which is a set of wooden or plastic letters, to manipulate and create words. They also use language mats, which are cards with pictures and words, to match the words with the images. Reading and writing are the skills of decoding and encoding words using the letter sounds and shapes. Children use books, workbooks, flashcards, and other materials to practise reading and writing words, sentences, and stories.

Choosing the Right Phonics Class

On this page parents can choose a school, centre or a private teacher from the list according to their preferences and needs. They can also read the brief descriptions of each phonics class, compare prices, read reviews from past students and contact each school or teacher directly.

When choosing the right phonics class, here are some key considerations parents should keep in mind:

Class Size and Learning Style

Class size can play a significant role in a child's learning experience. A smaller class size can allow for more individual attention and support from the teacher. Additionally, it is important to consider a child's learning style. Some children may thrive in a more structured environment, while others may benefit from a more flexible, hands-on approach.

Teacher Qualifications and Experience

The qualifications and experience of the teacher can also impact a child's learning experience. Parents should look for a teacher who has experience teaching phonics and who is knowledgeable about the latest teaching methods and techniques. Additionally, consider the teacher's qualifications, such as a degree in education or a related field.

Feedback and Track Record

It is important to consider the feedback and track record of a phonics class before enrolling a child. Look for reviews and testimonials from other parents to get an idea of what to expect. Additionally, consider the class's track record in terms of student success and progress.

