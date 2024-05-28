Top 4 Luce Air Conditioner Maintenance Tips for Prolonged Cooling Efficiency

In case you didn’t know, regular maintenance is one of the best things that you can do for your air conditioner’s longevity and cooling performance.

—

These seemingly inconsequential cleaning and maintenance tasks may seem unimportant, but they actually ensure that everything in your unit is in order and that there are no hidden problems that could surprise you down the line, helping you avoid costly repairs and replacements in the future.



Basically, checking up on your air conditioner every once in a while is a great way to get the most out of your AC unit and protect it as an investment. But while there will be those tasks and issues that will require you to call up a professional HVAC technician, there are also other little things that you can definitely do on your own.



You might actually find that performing these tasks yourself will help you learn more about your unit and what it takes to keep it working properly. Here are some that you can start with!

Regularly Check and Clean Air Filters

The air filter may be considered one of the most important parts of your AC unit, mainly because of the integral role that it plays in your air conditioner’s cooling performance. During operation, this air filter is responsible for capturing all the dirt, dust, and debris that risks contaminating the circulated air, ensuring that you are only cooled with clean air free of things like allergens and spores. However, the filter can only do its job when it's thoroughly cleaned.



Despite its importance, the air filter is still often neglected and left unattended for long periods of time, but this can result in a wide range of issues. Apart from allowing impurities like mold and mildew spores to infiltrate the air and potentially cause respiratory issues, a dirty air filter can also restrict the airflow inside your unit and force your air conditioner to work harder and consume more energy, leading to more wear and tear and a higher utility bill.



Fortunately, many manufacturers and brands have opted to shift towards reusable air filters that can be easily cleaned with some warm water and soap. Make sure to check up on your air filters at least once a month and clean them when necessary.

Clear Debris and Blockages from the Outdoor Unit

The outdoor unit is responsible for dispersing the heat collected inside your home as a way to aid in the cooling process. As the name implies, this unit is often placed outside your home to allow it to freely release as much heat as needed, but any blockages and debris from the outside can easily prevent it from doing its job.



Due to its location, the outdoor unit is often blocked by leaves, branches, dirt, and dust, which can cause unnecessary stress on your entire unit and potentially result in a system malfunction. Take the time to regularly inspect the outdoor unit and carefully clear away anything that could be compromising its performance. Also, make sure that you gently clean the fins with a soft brush or a low pressure hose to maintain adequate airflow.

Regularly Check and Clean Evaporator Coils

Aside from the air filters, your air conditioner’s evaporator coils are also susceptible to blockages caused by accumulated dust and dirt. With these coils being crucial to the overall cooling process, this can severely reduce your unit’s cooling efficiency and be detrimental to your overall comfort.



At least once a month, open up your unit and use a soft brush to gently brush away any debris that could have built up on the coils, making sure to not bend the fins by using too much force.

Inspect and Clean Condensate Drain Lines

The condensate drain line is used to funnel away any humidity or condensation that your air conditioner may have produced during the cooling process, but these lines can easily get clogged with dust and debris over time. A possible sign of a clogged condensate drain line is leaking water or mold formations in your unit’s drip pan. Fortunately, there are a few things that you can do to prevent these from happening in the first place.



After locating the drain line, which is often near the indoor unit, you can either use a wet and dry vacuum or a hand pump to clear away everything blocking up the drain line. Then, you can combine equal parts water and vinegar and pour this into the drain line to prevent any algae or mold growth.

Have Your Unit Professionally Checked

Regular air conditioning maintenance is key to prolonging the lifespan of your unit, but you can’t exactly handle this yourself. While there are several cleaning and maintenance tasks that you can do on your own, it’s still best to hire a professional HVAC technician to handle the more intricate and delicate parts of your air conditioner to avoid causing inadvertent damage.



Aside from being able to deep clean your AC, a professional will also be able to spot any issues and make the right recommendations to fix them. If you’re looking to keep your air conditioner’s performance in tip-top shape, then visit https://www.luce.sg/services/aircon-servicing to learn how!



As intimidating and complicated as air conditioner maintenance may seem, there are a few simple but effective things that you can do to keep your air conditioner running smoothly. It’s really just all about cleaning your unit of any dust, dirt, and debris and making sure that there isn’t anything that could prevent it from functioning properly. Adopting these habits will also help you familiarize yourself with the internal components and processes of your unit!

