The Top 5 Best Places to Work in Thailand for 2021 Revealed

BANGKOK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk, Zoetis, Roche, PJ Parawood, Inova pharmaceuticals are recognized as the top 5 best places to work in Thailand for 2021 according to the annual prestigious "Best Places to Work" workplace research program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the "Platinum Standard" in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Novo Nordisk Thailand was awarded the top position followed by Zoetis Thailand, an affiliate of the global animal health company. Roche Thailand came in the third position followed by PJ Wood, Thailand's top home goods supplier. iNova, a pharmaceutical company that develops and markets a range of over-the-counter and prescription medicines, came in the fifth position.

In a statement from John Dawber, Novo Nordisk's General Manager for Thailand, he said, "We're honoured to be among the best companies to work for in Thailand for 2 consecutive year. I am truly humbled by the results, given that we are the best place to work in Thailand for 2 consecutive years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. We work hard, whilst taking a systematic approach to acting upon feedback to ensure that the environment we provide is one where all our people can enjoy, feel safe, included and be successful. Even during work from home period, we pay closer attention to our teams' individual circumstances, and create the work environment that is best for our employees in difficult situations."

Kulpreeya Buddharudisuk, Country General Manager for Zoetis Thailand, commented, "I am proud of our team's continuous efforts in driving our business objectives through our Core Beliefs. Whether it's driving our innovative growth strategy, enhancing our customers' experience or leading our sustainability efforts, our colleagues make the difference! We, Thailand Leadership team, are committed to continue striving towards a high-performing culture with a clear focus on colleague well-being, inclusive climate as well as prioritizing our colleague development which will remain few of our key priorities. To win in the market place, we must win in the workplace".

Farid Bidgoli, General Manager for Roche Thailand credits this achievement to the company's great culture, he said, "We are delighted to be named as one of the best companies to work for, here in Thailand. We are a purpose led company who wishes to make a meaningful difference to the health outcomes of people and society. Our people are relentless in their pursuit of achieving this not only here in Thailand, but contribute to many other markets across the world. We focus on empowerment, growth mindsets and psychological safety as core principles in the way we lead, interact and work. I am truly grateful to all of our employees who contribute to our culture and agile ways of working. This is their award, they make us a great place to work."



Every year in Thailand, the program partners with over 25 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.