The Top 9 Best Places to Work in Philippines for 2021 Revealed

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JPMorgan Chase, Amway, Inova Pharmaceuticals, Multicare, Diageo, Novo Nordisk, Diageo Asia Pacific Shared Services Centre, Zoetis and Mondelez are recognized as the top 9 best places to work in Philippines for 2021 according to the annual prestigious "Best Places to Work" certification program.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

JPMorgan Chase Philippines, a global servicing hub for JPMorgan Chase was awarded the top position followed by Amway Philippines, a local affiliate of Amway Corporation, one of the world's largest direct selling businesses. Inova Pharmaceutical came in the third position followed by Multicare, a pharmaceutical company engaged in marketing and distribution of generic medicines. Diageo Philippines, an affiliate of the global leader in beverage alcohol, came in the fifth position followed by Novo Nordisk, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. Diageo Asia Pacific Shared Services Centre came in the seventh position followed by Zoetis Philippines. Mondelēz Philippines, an affiliate of Mondelēz International, one of the largest snacks companies worldwide, came in the ninth position.

In a statement from Gabriel Georgy, President of Multicare, he said "Being ranked No. 4 in the Philippines with Best Place to Work for 2021 is a significant milestone for the company which we are proud of. In our transformation journey, we have focused heavily on staff putting in place initiatives that help people develop and flourish in their careers. We managed to find the right level of engagement to keep employee morale high amidst the pandemic and we came out stronger than ever. This is a testament of how our people have strongly embraced our corporate values which have always been our foundation. We will continue to build an enabling environment that allows people to reach their potential while making a difference in patient's lives."

"We are honored and proud to be identified as one of the Best Places to Work in the country. For us at Novo Nordisk Philippines, life is anything but linear. I will always be proud of our people who are working hard, motivated to be the best versions of themselves whenever they face our stakeholders and no matter what the situation is because they know that together, we are life changing. This recognition is a testament of that and we will continue to provide and equip them with the best experience – whether it's for their personal/career development, over-all wellbeing, family care and giving back to the environment and the community." said Cihan Serdar Kizilcik, Vice President and General Manager for Novo Nordisk Philippines.

"I am thrilled that Zoetis Philippines has been named one of the Best Places to Work in the Philippines for 2021. This recognition is particularly important and gratifying to all of us in Zoetis, given the extraordinary environmental and business challenges we are facing. The feedback received helps us celebrate the areas that we are excelling in while also allowing us to focus on our key areas for improvement. We will continue to invest in our people, sustaining our drive to build a high-performing team that embodies Zoetis' Core Beliefs while thriving in a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusivity. We will continue to put our colleagues' well-being at the forefront of our decisions while ensuring that our Sustainability projects deliver real and meaningful impact to our communities. Lastly, I thank all Zoetis Philippines employees, our families, and our partner customers – you all made this recognition possible." said Stephene V. Nardo, General Manager - Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore for Zoetis Philippines.

Every year in Philippines, the program partners with over 40 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.