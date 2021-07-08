Top Adrenal Cancer and Tumor Surgeon Dr Carling Opens Surgery Center in Tampa FL

The Norman/Clayman Endocrine Institute announced that Dr Carling departed his position at Yale University to open the Carling Adrenal Center in Tampa FL, a specialty center focused on surgery for adrenal tumors and cancers that has become the world’s highest volume adrenal surgery center.

One of Yale University’s star surgeons, Dr Tobias Carling, has recently left the institution to join forces with the Norman/Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa to open a specialty center for adrenal surgery, believed to be the only such center in the world.

Dr Carling was at Yale University and the Yale University School of Medicine for over 17 years, where he served as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery since 2015. He was professor of surgery and the program director of the Yale endocrine surgery fellowship and the founder & director of the Yale Endocrine Neoplasia Laboratory.

Dr Carling is the most experienced adrenal surgeon in the United States, and by far the world’s most knowledgeable surgeon-scientist when it comes to adrenal gland function and disease, adrenal tumors and cancer, and all forms of adrenal gland surgery. He also has more experience with advanced minimally invasive adrenal and endocrine operations than any surgeon in the world.

Dr Carling has founded the Carling Adrenal Center as a specialty center focused on surgery for adrenal tumors and adrenal cancers. The new Center joins two renowned specialty centers:

· The Norman Parathyroid Center, Parathyroid.com, and the

· Clayman Thyroid Cancer Center, ThyroidCancer.com

Collectively, the Norman/Clayman Endocrine Institute is the world’s highest volume site for surgery of thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumors and cancers.

“The opportunity to join the nation’s largest endocrine surgery practice and bring advanced adrenal surgery to the group was something that I couldn’t pass up” says Dr Carling. “We now have, under one roof, some of the best surgical minds and best surgical hands in the nation with regards to endocrine tumors.”

Patients are choosing the Carling Adrenal Center for a wide range of adrenal related surgeries, including metastatic adrenal cancers, benign adrenal tumors, adrenal adenoma treatments, adrenal gland removals, adrenal cancer treatments, and adrenalectomy.

The Carling Adrenal Center began operating just before the pandemic struck in 2020, but despite these challenging times, the Center has become the world’s highest volume adrenal surgery center, operating on as many as six adrenal tumors per day.

It has long been known that the best surgical outcomes are achieved by high-volume specialty surgeons. The only way to achieve very high initial and long-term success rates for adrenal surgery is to have a surgeon who has done the operation hundreds of times — performing complex adrenal surgery multiple times per day, not several per year.

“It is unfortunate that 90% of adrenal surgery in the US is performed by surgeons who only do four or even fewer of these operations per year” says Dr Jim Norman, who founded the institute in 2003. “The outcome for patients with inexperienced surgeons is not as good, with the operations taking much longer, costing more, and using more expensive tests.”

“On top of all that, the complication rate is significantly higher. On the other hand, the outcome for Dr Carling’s patients, with their very small scars, is unmatched by any other surgeon because of his expertise, and the minimally invasive procedure he performs.”

