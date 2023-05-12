Top Apps AI Releases A Report On Benefits Of Autonomous Artificial Intelligence

Autonomous AI technologies estimated to reduce traffic accidents by 90% and mortality rates by up to 30% in the near future, announces the latest Top Apps AI report.

Top Apps AI new report - '3 Research-Backed Use Cases Of Autonomous Artificial Intelligence' - offers readers an in-depth look at how AI is infiltrating multiple sectors and seeks to mitigate the mounting concern over the technology's ability to operate without human intervention.

More details can be found at https://topapps.ai/autonomous-artificial-intelligence-examples/

Written by regular contributor Daniel Coombs, the piece explores autonomous AI's application in transport, healthcare, and cybersecurity and discusses why the benefits that the technology offers outweigh the drawbacks as perceived by the public at large.

As regards automated vehicles, data from Mondaq suggests that by 2025 there will be approximately 8 million cars on the road that are driven by AI systems. The article highlights a wide range of benefits from the adoption of this AI and machine-learning-based technology. These include a staggering 90% reduction in traffic accidents as per Science Alert. This is based on data that shows around 94% of vehicle incidents are caused by human error and lapses in concentration or common sense.

The piece points out that this will be of particular help to people with disabilities. Furthermore, the cost of insurance is likely to plummet as a result of the widespread adoption of vehicle automation while the use of electricity to power these new-generation cars will also reduce pollution and help the environment.

For the healthcare sector, the infusion of machine learning algorithms and advanced computer science could reduce deaths by 10 to 30%, equating to 14 million lives. According to the report, there is already widespread confidence in the healthcare industry that the technology will improve clinical outcomes. This includes more accurate diagnoses, support for clinical decisions, planning for end-of-life care, and expediting data processing for drug research.

Cybersecurity also stands to benefit from the new wave of AI technology with faster threat identification, automated defenses, improved phishing detection, and reduced human errors. Learn more at www.topapps.ai

Daniel Coombs writes, “82% of the population remains concerned about the application of AI in our daily lives. Explore the many possible benefits of using AI in these industries and how AI is being used to tackle some of the most prolific issues in the fields of transport, healthcare, and cybersecurity.”

