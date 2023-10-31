Top Contenders Vie for Rodeo Glory at 65th Wrangler NFR in Las Vegas

—

The 65th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, starting on December 7, offers record prize money of over $11.5 million, attracting top contenders vying for substantial winnings and the PRCA World Champion Gold Buckle, with a continuous sold-out streak, solidifying its status as the pinnacle of rodeo excellence.

As the curtain rises on the 65th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas this Thursday, December 7, the world of rodeo will be watching with bated breath. This ten-night spectacle, culminating on December 16, promises to be a grand finale where World Champions will seize their crowning moments.

Every year, as the regular rodeo season concludes on September 30, thousands of ambitious ProRodeo competitors dream of that elusive gold buckle. But the harsh reality is that only the crème de la crème—the top 15 from the PRCA | RAM World Standings across all events—earn their ticket to the NFR in Vegas. A testament to its prestige, the NFR has been a sold-out affair for over 30 years, underscoring its reputation as the epitome of rodeo grandeur.

Set against the glitzy backdrop of Las Vegas from December 7-16, the Wrangler NFR is set to shatter records with a staggering purse exceeding $11.5 million. This sum incorporates an assured $1.2 million reserved exclusively for those who qualify for the NFR.

Reflecting on the growth, from 2015 to 2020, the NFR distributed a collective $10 million—$8.8 million in competitive winnings and a consistent $1.2 million guaranteed for qualifiers. The momentum carried into 2021 and 2022, with purses swelling to $10,257,048 and $10,900,098 respectively.

This year's enhanced purse means that each round victor will pocket an impressive $30,706, while those who outperform in averages will be richer by $78,747. Each round's total payout stands at $99,053, and on average, each event boasts a hefty sum of $297,159.

Moreover, the stock contractor's compensation, which amounts to 30% of the contestant's payout, has surged to a remarkable $3,450,451.

The Wrangler NFR's distinguished stature is evident as it beckons the Top 15 contenders across a myriad of events—be it bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, or bull riding. They all vie not just for a slice of the augmented purse but also the coveted PRCA World Champion Gold Buckle. In 2022, the fervor was palpable with a turnout of 173,350 spectators over the 10-day showdown at the Thomas & Mack Center. Notably, the event boasts an unparalleled streak of over 350 successive sold-out performances in the heart of Las Vegas.

For an in-depth dive into the Wrangler NFR, enthusiasts are directed to Rodeo.Vegas.



Contact Info:

Name: Alexander Delrey

Email: Send Email

Organization: American Arenas

Website: https://americanarenas.com/



Release ID: 89111733

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.