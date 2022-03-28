Top Digital Strategies for Global Businesses to Win the Chinese Consumers

Leveraging the fast-evolving digital landscape, live video broadcast trends and consumer behavior to amplify companies' brand awareness and resonate with audience in China

HONG KONG, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital landscape continues to evolve. Businesses around the world are now leveraging more ways to reach their customers all over the globe through online means, shaping how brands and companies communicate with their worldwide audience. In China, commerce and retail also continue to boom via digital means such as live video broadcasts.

To illustrate this development even further, a recent study conducted by McKinsey[1] found that the market value of China's live-commerce, which highlights the instant purchasing of featured products with audience participation through reactions and chat functions, grew at a compound annual growth rate of more than 280% in a three-year span. Furthermore, live-commerce-initiated sales in China are forecast to account for as much as 20% of all e-commerce by 2026.

Top strategies to engage Chinese consumers

Brands and SMEs are now taking advantage of the growing trend through digital initiatives such as hosting their own livestreaming shows that feature and make their products and services instantly available to their online audience. As consumer behavior around live broadcasts and online immediate interactions grow even further, how can businesses more effectively reach and engage Chinese consumers?

Tencent Cloud's highly reliable, high-performance and high-quality services and technologies are designed to help overseas businesses capture opportunities in China's consumer market. Here are some top strategies companies can use via cloud computing technologies to engage Chinese consumers online:

Use secure and reliable livestreaming services – When bringing a company's message or featuring a product for sale to the excited and ready-to-purchase Chinese consumers via live video broadcasting or livestreaming, it is important to have low latency and capability to deal with a large number of concurrent views.

- To address this, Tencent Cloud's audio/video solutions such as Cloud Streaming Services (CSS), Video On Demand (VOD), Mobile Live Video Broadcasting (MLVB) and Instant Messaging (IM) are ready to cover all of a business' live sales needs with the ability to have multiple hosts or anchors simultaneously live broadcasting to a large audience, while chatting and interacting with viewers as they launch products or take them off the shelves and push vouchers online.

- Tencent Cloud's live sales audio/video solution also supports live streaming on apps, Weixin Mini Programs, websites, and other channels to quickly attract traffic from multiple platforms. In addition, live streams can be recorded and product introduction videos can be played back for more publicity.

Ensure locked-on engagement and interaction – To fully capitalize on digital, online and cloud means to get your brand and products across to Chinese consumers, businesses must be able to maintain a high level of engagement and interaction with their target audience. Tencent Cloud's services such as the Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC) focus on providing multi-person audio/video calls and low-latency interactive live streaming solutions for various platforms.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Live video broadcasts and other online means have now become essential in reaching customers anywhere in the globe. Recognizing this trend, Tencent Cloud now offers a full suite of solutions under China Connect for overseas businesses to engage the Chinese audience. We look forward to working with various enterprises from all industries in their journey to China via our global network, expertise in the market and our high-quality and highly reliable services and technologies."

Tencent Cloud's China Connect is a one-stop solution that helps businesses entering the China market to capture Chinese consumers' hearts, from business operation to security solutions, operations, and development to go-to-market, including the TRTC, CSS, MLVB offerings. Find out more about China Connect at https://intl.cloud.tencent.com/solutions/China-Connect, and availability of the free trial of 20+ products at https://intl.cloud.tencent.com/campaign/freetier.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's fastest-growing cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, property, retail, travel and transportation.