Top Dollar Helps Investors Size Up the Top Sustainable Index Funds of 2023

Top Dollar Investor is where investors can find worthy and reliable information about funding and financial advice.

—

Investors who wish to be perceived as helping to reduce global warming and advance human development without sacrificing financial returns are becoming more and more interested in ESG funds. Globally, asset managers anticipate that ESG-related assets under management would rise from US$18.4 trillion in 2021 to US$33.9 trillion by 2026. In addition, according to PwC's Asset and Wealth Management Revolution 2022 report, it symbolises a significant and ongoing change in the asset and wealth management sector. Investors surveyed indicated that they would be willing to pay more for ESG performance if it meant receiving higher returns; 78% said they would be willing to pay more for ESG funds.

Therefore, ESG has become perhaps the most powerful driver of growth in asset and wealth management. Thus, investors are having the need to know the top funds to invest. Top Dollar’s blog offers the ideas of ESG investing and best ESG funds. Knowing clearly about this profitable funding helps investors come to better-informed investment decisions with better risk management over contentious issues.

For more details, please visit: https://topdollarinvestor.com/esg-funds-sustainable-investments/

Catching up with the most up-to-date information about financial investment, Top Dollar is founded by Josh Dudick, who has over 15 years as a professional market strategist, trader, and investor. With the mission to give everyone an equal opportunity to achieve financial freedom, Top Dollar is focused on providing original, high quality investment, saving, and tax optimising ideas.

For more information, please visit: https://topdollarinvestor.com/

About Us: About Top Dollar The founder, Josh Dudick, graduated from Cornell University with a degree from the Dyson School of Applied Economics & Management at the SC Johnson College of Business. Josh has served as a senior trader and strategist, business partner, and head of futures in his former roles on Wall Street, and now manages his own wealth management business and investment fund.

Contact Info:

Name: Josh Dudick

Email: Send Email

Organization: Top Dollar Investor

Website: https://topdollarinvestor.com/



Release ID: 89093830

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.