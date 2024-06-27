At the Top of the Game: Slade Bloodstock on Racehorsing’s Reigning Champions

The world of horse racing is an exciting place, with the finest thoroughbreds and top trainers creating magic. At the pinnacle right now are three champions who have captured the attention of the industry - Pride of Jenni, Mr Brightside and I Wish I Win.

—

In an incredibly short period,Pride of Jenni has emerged as a superstar horse with her name on everyone’s lips. Recently winning the Group 1 Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick, the Caulfield All-Star Mile, the Flemington Kennedy Champions Mile and more, she’s become known for her consistently phenomenal performances and beating her opposition by up to a whopping 6.5 lengths with the help of renowned trainer Cairon Maher.



Another horse taking the industry by storm is Mr Brightside, with six winnings at the highest level including the Futurity Stakes at Caulfield and the Makybe Diva Stakes at Flemington. With consistent success on the racetrack, Mr Brightside has lived up to his name and was trained by Ben, Will and JD Hayes. He’s also been an incredible success story for owner Ari Molinarno, who first bought horse racing shares with a payout he received after a health scare.



Finally, I Wish I Win has firmly established himself as one of the most successful horses on the track in recent years, with impressive earnings and a recent victory in the Kingsford Smith Cup at Eagle Farm. An elite racer with a proven history of success, this five-year-old gelding has achieved incredible results and was trained by Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman.



These exceptional racehorses have proven their prowess on the track, with impressive wins and record-breaking performances to their name. But their success is not just a testament to their individual talent – it's also a reflection of the dedication, expertise and passion of their trainers, owners and the entire racing community who stand behind them. And now, fans have the opportunity to be a part of this exciting world through syndication with help from leading company Slade Bloodstock.



By joining a syndicate, investors can become part-owners of a racehorse and enjoy the thrill of ownership and revel in the potential rewards of racing success. “Syndication is a great way for people to get involved in the racing industry and we offer a range of options to suit different budgets and interests. Whether you're a seasoned racing enthusiast or just starting out, we have a syndicate that's right for you,” shares one of their representatives.



With champion horses Pride of Jenni, Mr Brightside and I Wish I Win taking the industry by storm, the potential for success is unlimited. To find out more about joining a horse racing syndicate, contact Slade Bloodstock today.





About the company: Slade Bloodstock is a leading provider of syndicated racehorse ownership opportunities, dedicated to making the thrill of horse ownership accessible to a diverse audience of enthusiasts. With a commitment to professionalism and customer satisfaction, Slade Bloodstock continues to pave the way for inclusive and rewarding experiences in the world of horse racing.

Contact Info:

Name: Slade Bloodstock

Email: Send Email

Organization: Slade Bloodstock

Website: https://sladebloodstock.com.au/#



Release ID: 89133692

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.