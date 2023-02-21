TOP HAITIAN RESTAURANT POPS&POOSH CARIBBEAN KITCHEN ANNOUNCES NEW MENU ITEMS

Pops&Poosh is raising the bar once again. Experience authentic Haitian cuisine at Baldwin's top Haitian restaurant.

—

In a few months Pops&Poosh will be celebrating their two-year anniversary of serving authentic Haitian cuisine to patrons in Long Island & Tri state area. Now, the #1 Haitian restaurant located in Baldwin, NY, has raised the bar again with its new menu items and traditional marinade for sale.

The first new item is an authentic Haitian marinade/seasoning called Epis that customers can now purchase and take home to enjoy the flavors of Haiti in their own kitchens. This unique blend of traditional Haitian spices and herbs, such as garlic, onion, parsley, and peppers, is perfect for marinating meats or as a base for soups and stews.

The second new item is a delicious peanut and coconut brittle. This sweet and nutty snack is a popular dessert in Haitian cuisine and is made with fresh peanuts and coconut, creating the perfect balance of flavor and texture.

Lastly, Pops&Poosh is excited to introduce a new and zesty spicy coleslaw called Pikliz. Made with fresh cabbage, carrots, and a blend of hot peppers and vinegar, this condiment is the perfect complement to any of the authentic Haitian entrees or patties.

Co-owner Parnell 'Pops' Gervais explains, "We have always taken great pride in offering the most authentic Haitian cuisine possible. We are thrilled to now make our Epis spice blend available for purchase so that our customers can enjoy the unique flavors of Haiti at home. Additionally, having the brittle available as a snack/dessert is an important part of Haitian culture. For me personally, it brings back so many memories of my childhood.”

For an authentic Haitian culinary experience, please visit Pops&Poosh Caribbean Kitchen at 988 Merrick Road Baldwin, NY 11510.



To see the menu or for additional information: https://popsandpoosh.com/

Youtube: https://youtu.be/HeRCr8eaoxE

Instagram: @popsandpoosh

Email: popsandpoosh@gmail.com

About Pops&Poosh:

Pops&Poosh was established in late 2018 by 2 brothers Parnell (Popouche) & Wagner (Pouchon). Jessie Byron is the Chef/heart & soul of Pops&Poosh Caribbean Kitchen. Over the years, our family has been blessed to eat the amazing creations from the hands of our mother. We want to share our lifetime experience of incredible food, taste, and culture with the world.

Welcome to Pops&Poosh Caribbean Kitchen.

Contact Info:

Name: Parnell Gervais

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pops&Poosh

Phone: +1 631 664 4927

Website: https://popsandpoosh.com/



